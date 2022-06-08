Five Lawrence County baseball and softball teams traveled to compete in their respective WPIAL championship games at Washington Wild Things Park and Lilley Field at California University of Pennsylvania last week.
The Union High baseball and softball team and Neshannock softball came home with gold.
The Union baseball team defeated Eden Christian in the WPIAL Class 1A championship on Wednesday at Wild Things Park. The Union softball team defeated West Greene in the WPIAL Class 1A championship at Lilley Field on the same day.
The Lady Lancers defeated Frazier on Friday in the WPIAL Class 2A championship at Lilley Field.
For their efforts, Union baseball and Union and Neshannock softball were named Lawrence County Co-Athletes of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News staff.
Union defeated the previously undefeated Eden Christian, 4-1, to become back-to-back WPIAL champions. This was the Scotties fourth consecutive trip to the WPIAL Class 1A championship.
“It’s one of our goals to just get to Wild Things Park. Every year we want to win a section and give yourself a shot,” Union coach Bill Sanders said. “Last year was special because it was the first time (winning WPIAL gold) in school history and going back to back it’s a different group of guys. Not everyone returning; losing four seniors last year. These guys played with a chip on their shoulder. They got better as the year went on because they knew they wanted to get back. That’s a goal we set and they work hard to get better, we started the year slow and the weather didn’t help getting games under our belt. You want to be peaking at the right time come playoffs and that’s exactly what we did.”
Sanders commented on which year was tougher, winning the WPIAL gold for the first time or defending the title.
“I want to say this year,” Sanders said. “Like I said, the weather played a key factor. It was hard on a lot of teams getting games in. Some teams had 20 games, they must have immaculate fields. We played two nonsection games all year. We try to play it up and get ourselves prepared for what we’ll see in the playoffs. You’re seeing a little better pitching. Even if we lose a game, we’re getting our work in against better pitching.”
Union got off to a slow start because of the weather and some lingering injuries on the roster. Sanders mentioned three starters, Tyler Staub, Jackson Clark and Mike Gunn, all having injuries at the beginning of the season.
“It’s tough at Union because a lot of time we don’t get a full team until scrimmages because of basketball,” Sanders said. “Not ready to go baseball wise. Getting off to a strong start is difficult at Union but I wouldn’t trade it for anything. They want to win at everything they do.”
Sanders commented on facing an undefeated team with a chip on their shoulder.
“We went down with a chip on our shoulder because, our kids and our coaches, you want to instill in them that we’re the better team when we step on the field,” Sanders said. “We got a lot of reports on Eden. We thought we were the better team. Don’t get me wrong, Eden Christian is very good, I think we had more of a chip on our shoulder and a little bit more urgency to get it done. It’s a goal every year to get to Washington Wild Things Park. From day one that’s something we mention, we focus on it and we check goals off as we go.”
Union’s softball team was scheduled to compete in their respective championship on the same day as the baseball team.
The Scotties went straight from winning gold at Wild Things Park to traveling to Lilley Field to cheer on the softball team. Thanks to a game delay, the Scotties were able to get there before the WPIAL Class 1A softball game even began.
“It worked out perfect. The softball game was delayed a little bit and we didn’t miss the first pitch,” Sanders said. “It’s just a big family, the community support is amazing and for being such a small school. Looking up at Washington Wild Things Park and seeing all the blue and white, it’s breathtaking.”
Where Union’s baseball team ended on Wednesday, Union’s softball team picked right back up to grab gold of its own.
The Lady Scots defeated West Greene, 3-2, in the WPIAL Class 1A championship at Lilley Field. This was the first time the softball team won WPIAL gold in the school’s history.
Union was defeated by the Lady Pioneers, 17-2, last year in the WPIAL championship and 11-0 in 2019.
“It feels great,” Union coach Doug Fisher said of winning the championship. “I’ve been here without any respect for how many years. People don’t give me any respect.
“That was a great team that we had here previously. I have some great freshmen out there this year. The five seniors that left, including my daughter (Skylar), that hurt and I didn’t think we’d be back. But, we brought in five strong bats, key players.”
The game was tied at 2 when Mallory Gorgacz hit a single and took second base on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth inning. Bella Cameron drove home Gorgacz for the game-winning run.
“We got some key hits and that was one of them,” Fisher said of Cameron’s RBI single.
The Lady Lancers defeated Frazier, 9-1, in the WPIAL Class 2A championship at Lilley Field. Both teams entered the game undefeated.
“It’s exciting. It’s just showing the hard work is paying off,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said. “I don’t think we had a lot of time to take all that in and winning the championship on Friday with states starting on Monday. It’s a short lived celebration and on to the next season.”
Lash commented that what makes Neshannock deserving of a WPIAL championship and remaining undefeated is the work ethic and determination of the group.
“Most of this team is constantly putting in extra time. They’re working hard whenever we’re having practice; most of these girls are out working on their own whether with a hitting coach or a personal trainer,” Lash said. “We’re offering optional hitting after practice is over and seeing this group of girls always willing to stay, they’re leading our batting average. Work ethic I think is key, determination, it’s been 10 years since Neshannock (softball) had a state championship and 2013-14 whenever we had a WPIAL and they wanted to bring this back to the school.”
Lash praised the dynamic of the team.
“Sometimes I think I should go into a game really nervous but I have confidence in these girls. Even if someone is not performing, someone is going to pick them up,” Lash said. “It’s a great dynamic and that’s a good feeling for the coaches.”
There is only one senior, Neleh Nogay, on the roster and Lash said leadership comes from everyone.
“I look at any of the girls, doesn’t matter if they’re a freshman or senior, you can constantly just hear somebody encouraging somebody else. It doesn’t matter if it’s a game or practice,” Lash said. “They pick each other up whenever someone needs it. They sense when a teammate is down, maybe someone’s not hitting in a game. A quality of leadership, you can see it in any of the girls.
“With (Neleh) I think she’s been such a great role model to these younger girls; that’s in everything she does. Basketball, softball, at practice. She’s valedictorian at graduation, she’s someone that the girls can look up to her and think, ‘Boy, that’s what I want to strive for.’ It’s a good group of girls, all well rounded, all of them with work ethic. I think they enjoy being together.”
Lash also praised the community support and outreach.
“Community support has been great and I feel that extends to other communities as well,” Lash said. “I hear from so many people just from Neshannock, some I haven’t seen in a long time. I work here at Shenango and I know there’s a lot of supporters out here. Some Mohawk people, some Union people, people are cheering all over. The messages I received online or in text it’s nice to hear people are watching these young ladys. Coach (Quahliero) had the baseball team to meet us and greet us when we got home Friday night. The baseball boys were out there at practice and came to greet everyone when we came off the bus.”
