HERSHEY — The Union High girls basketball team closed the final chapter of its season in impressive fashion on Friday at the GIANT Center.
The Lady Scots secured a lead in the first quarter and never relinquished it the rest of the game to defeat Lourdes Regional, 46-29, to capture the PIAA Class 1A championship. Union is the second girls basketball program in Lawrence County history to win state gold. Neshannock won the Class 2A state crown last season.
“It’s been an unbelievable ride for us. I’m not sure how many people would’ve expected us to be here when we were 6-6, but we sure did,” Union coach Rob Nogay said. “We knew if we continued to work and continued to do what we were good at that we had a shot of getting here. We were able to get to the WPIAL championship and make our way here. (We) battled all the way through, losing a lot of games at halftime and credit to them, they buckled down and played well for us all year long. It’s an unbelievable feeling to be at this point.”
Lourdes Regional’s Paityn Moyer struck first on a 3-pointer with 7:05 remaining in the first quarter. Union’s Kelly Cleaver tied the game at three and again at five in the first.
“Kelly’s going to do what Kelly does,” Nogay said. “We knew Kelly was going to be good down low. I think there were some nerves for us, including Kelly, early on. She’s been consistent for us all year long. Pounding the glass, finishing for us and, again, she did it tonight.”
Cleaver netted eight of her 12 points in the first quarter. She also supplied nine boards and three assists for Union (23-6).
“It feels great,” Cleaver said on winning state gold. “Last year, I played on a travel team with (Neshannock’s) Mairan Haggerty and I remember she kept not showing up to practice and not showing up to practice because she was playing (in the state championship). I was like, ‘Next year, I want that to be me.’ Now, my team’s back home practicing and I’m here. It’s been long.
“Every game in the playoffs we’ve started out slow and we’ve been down at halftime. I wanted to make sure that did not happen again because this is a completely different environment. If we give this team a chance or let them think they can come back, it’s not going to work out like it always has. It’s the state finals so that was my mindset — just to not think that they had a chance at the beginning and try to jump them as early as we could.”
Union’s Zoe Lepri would play an intense defensive game in the first quarter and tie the game at eight and then take Union’s first lead at the free-throw line. Union held that lead the rest of the game.
“Zoe’s been playing like that all year long,” Nogay said. “I could go down the list of players on this team like I’ve done in most of my interviews.
“They gave us everything they have, every night. The give it in practice; they do it in games. Zoe just plays as hard as she can nonstop. I couldn’t be happier for Zoe.”
Attacking the basket wasn’t working for the Lady Scots in the second quarter, but 3-pointers were. Union’s Kylie Fruehstorfer sank three long balls in the second while Mia Preuhs chipped in one of her own.
“Open looks, we tell them to shoot. Nobody has any kind of red lights on them here,” Nogay said of the second quarter. “If you’re open, we want you to shoot the ball. We shoot a lot in practice. We told them to get out here early and shoot because it’s obviously a different background that they’re not really used to. We saw it down in Petersen Events Center a little bit, but they got out and we definitely knocked down some big shots.”
Fruehstorfer paced the Lady Scots with 19 points and five assists.
“I think it’s incredible. We all worked so hard this year and we deserve it I think. We’re all very excited,” Fruehstorfer said on winning gold. “I knew if my shots were falling inside then I knew we were going to get open looks outside today. They were falling.
“It feels amazing. No one probably expected Union to get this far. To prove everyone wrong...we did it.”
Fruehstorfer played alongside her sister Kayla Fruehstorfer, a senior, one last time.
“It’s definitely exciting,” Kylie Fruehstorfer said on playing with her sister one final time. “It’s going to be sad when she’s gone. It’s going to be very different. It was an amazing season to play with her and a way to end it too.”
Moyer led Lourdes Regional (22-8) with 12 points. Union’s Mia Preuhs entered in the second quarter and applied defensive pressure on Moyer.
“Mia, her defensive effort all year long has been...relentless. It’s probably the best word for Mia,” Nogay said. “We give her a challenge, tell her to get after somebody and she’ll get after them. More often than not, she shuts their best player down for us. As a team, we play great defense and we take pride in defense. Mia is up in the top of the team for us in defense.”
Union entered halftime with a 26-19 lead over the Lady Red Raiders.
Lourdes Regional was able to outshoot Union by one point in the third quarter, 10-9. In the third, Kylie Fruehstorfer launched a pass to Lepri which allowed her to sink a layup with no one around.
“We work on that at practice a lot,” Kylie Fruehstorfer said of the pass to Lepri. “When that was open, I was like, ‘Zoe better be ready for it,’ and she was. It was amazing.”
The Lady Scots responded to being outshot in the third quarter by netting 14 unanswered points to seal the deal and walk out of the GIANT Center with PIAA gold.
“Again, defensively we try to get after people and that’s been something we’ve done a lot this year is hold teams down and hold their big scorers down,” Nogay said of the fourth quarter. “That’s a great basketball team over there. They’re in the state championship for a reason, but we take pride getting after teams defensively. I thought we did that in closing out on shooters and boxing out.”
Union will lose four seniors — Lepri, Kendall Preuhs, Kayla Fruehstorfer and Elise Booker — at the conclusion of its historic season.
“It’s a sad day that I’m going to lose these seniors,” Nogay said. “But, I want them to enjoy it and, obviously, it’s a happy day. It’s our first state championship.”
Booker was out of action this season due to an injury.
“I couldn’t be happier for Elise,” Nogay said. “That’s an unfortunate situation that’s happened to her two times now — at the end of the WPIAL playoffs last year and the first scrimmage this year. She’s been part of this team all year long; she’s been a huge part of this team all year long.
“I could mention all four of these seniors. Elise is a big part of this team. Kendall Preuhs does everything that we ask her to do. Kendall does all of the little things that you ask her to do, is always consistent doing that and never questions anything. (She) just goes out and plays hard. Kayla Fruehstorfer has been phenomenal this year in knocking down big shots for us and playing defense. The defensive effort that we get from Zoe is great. Offensively, when people try to take Kelly away from us, Zoe opens up and Zoe can finish down low for us too.”
