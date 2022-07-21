Dalton “Hercules” Rosta is undefeated in the sport of professional mixed martial arts.
He intends to keep it that way.
The Laurel High School graduate is lined up for a July 22 bout in the Bellator 283 middleweight preliminary round against Romero Cotton at Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington. The two are both 6-0 as professionals and top-10 ranked fighters in the middleweight class.
The main card of Bellator 283: Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson airs live on Showtime at 10 p.m. while preliminary action will stream live on the Bellator MMA YouTube channel, Showtime Sports YouTube channel and Pluto TV beginning at 7 p.m.
“I think I’m going to go out there and beat him everywhere,” Rosta said. “He might put up a fight at first. On top of the grappling on the ground, I don’t see a way he can win this fight. I don’t see a way that I can lose. People land lucky shots, but my team, my training partners got me prepared for what he’s going to do.”
Rosta’s last fight came Jan. 29. The 26-year-old Rosta also won seven matches as an amateur before turning pro in 2019.
“Everything’s been going good. I have the perfect partners to get me ready,” Rosta said. “On top of that, I have the best coaches in the world that make the best game plans for the person in front of me. I think his style is perfect for mine matchup-wise. Grappling, wrestling, all across the board, I couldn’t be any happier with how training is going.”
Rosta said the fight looks great on paper.
“As for my own approach to the fight, (the undefeated streak) doesn’t affect me at all,” Rosta said. “Six and zero as a pro, he doesn’t have any amateur background in MMA. He’s a great grappler, a great wrestler, but this is MMA and you have to mix it all up. His competition hasn’t been the greatest. He hasn’t really dealt with a test as tough as I am and someone who’s going to give him adversity.”
Rosta has won three of his matches in Bellator MMA by technical knockout. The other three have been by decision.
Cotton is a three-time NCAA Division II wrestling champion at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. He hails from Hutchinson, Kansas.
Rosta is billed as fighting out of Coconut Creek, Florida, by way of New Castle. Rosta trains at American Top Team in Coconut Creek.
“Everybody down here is elite,” Rosta said of American Top Team. “You have big names and there are guys that don’t have big names in the MMA community as of yet that are phenomenal athletes.”
Rosta said he’s looking to counter counterattacks in his training for the upcoming middleweight bout.
“He’s trying to counter something and he’s going to have a counter that I’m going to counter,” Rosta said. “On fight night, I’m ready to show all of that. He’s very green on his feet which means he’s relatively inexperienced and he’s uncomfortable.”
Although Cotton is noted for his grappling style and wrestling background, Rosta believes his striking game is superior.
“I’m faster than he is and I’m much, much sharper and much more experienced on my feet overall in MMA and striking,” Rosta said. “I think I have a major advantage on my feet.”
Rosta commented that, as of now, he is comfortable and will continue to compete in the middleweight division.
“I’m comfortable at 185. This is my home,” Rosta said. “170 would be overboard. At 205, I’m a little small for the weight class. I only walk around at 205 to 208 (pounds) on a good day. I’m just ready to go and put on a show July 22. I’m looking to put on my best performance yet.”
