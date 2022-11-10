The New Castle Twerps are playing for a championship on Saturday.
The team will take on Brighton Township at 1 p.m. at Freedom High School in the Beaver County Youth Football League Championship.
“We have a real good team. You’re going to be blown away when you see these kids play,” New Castle coach Jason Allen said. “We feel like we have a top team in the state not just around this area. They’re very, very good and disciplined. You’ll see the difference between my team and all the other teams. I look forward to playing and they’ll be ready. It’ll be a great game and great day.”
The Twerps’ conference age range is from kindergarten to second grade. New Castle had an 8-0 record in the regular season and won two playoff games to earn a shot at gold.
“We have a great group of kids this year. A lot of parents have helped out. They’ve gotten their kids to practice and our coaches have taken that opportunity and coached the kids up,” Allen said. “I’d say maybe eight or nine out of my 23, 24 (players) I’ve had last year. That experience they had last year has helped us a lot this year. They’ve seen it and that makes a huge difference.”
The Twerps are in the Beaver County Youth Football’s Cowher conference while Brighton Township is in the Tomlin conference.
“They’re in a different conference, but we haven’t played them this year. We played them last year if I’m not mistaken,” Allen said of Brighton Township. “They’re a good team; they’re well coached. We watched a few games on YouTube. They’re a pretty good team.”
Allen said preparation for the championship game has been good.
“We’ve been inside The Rack and privileged to get inside The Rack for the whole week and prepare for the championships game,” Allen said of working out inside the New Castle Area School District’s indoor facility adjacent to Taggart Stadium. “All the kids showed up and are ready to work. They’re excited. We have a great supporting cast between me and the assist coaches and the parents. We have a good core group that helps the kids and makes it easy to focus on football.”
The following are the players on the New Castle Twerps roster: Kayson Anderson, Santana Davis, Jace Edwards, My’laughn Gardner, Kashshaun Gardner, Daylyn Glenel Jr., Jonathan Gregory, Anthony Harrison, Adorian Johnson, Mikkal Johnson Jr., Darryl Jones, Brycen Lastoria, Rhyelle Lewis, Kal-el McFarland, John Xzavier Payne, Julian Rose, Maison Sager, Jace Staples, Jorian Stewart, Amar’e Taylor, Oliverio Tolentino, Isaac Washington, Olajuwon Wilkins and Cameron Williams.
