Lawrence County high school softball teams picked up a split decision Monday.
The Neshannock and Union high programs were bidding for berths in a PIAA championship game. Only one, though, would advance to represent the county.
The Lady Lancers' 48-game winning streak came to a sudden halt in a 9-6 loss to Everett in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals at DuBois' Heindl Memorial Field.
The Lady Scots rallied for a 10-8 decision over Claysburg-Kimmel in the PIAA Class 1A semifinals at Norwin High School. It marks the first trip to the state championship game in Union's history.
The Lady Scots will meet the winner of Tuesday's Tri Valley-Glendale matchup at 11 a.m. Friday at Penn State University's Nittany Lion Park.
Everett 9,
Neshannock 5
DUBOIS — Neshannock's historic undefeated streak and a chance to defend its 2022 PIAA championship is over.
The Lady Lancers entered the game with 48 consecutive wins — which is believed to be a WPIAL record.
"All good things do come to an end," Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said. "But, one thing that all of us coaches kind of expanded on is that I guess we just weren't ready for it and we didn't think that it would come to an end today. We really are a great team and we just didn't play to our abilities today."
Neshannock (22-1 overall) managed to outhit the Lady Warriors (25-0). Neshannock will lose six seniors — Newman, Gianna DeSalvo, Hannah Donaldson, Jadyn Malizia, Aaralyn Nogay and Kaylee Smith — on its roster.
"It's going to be tough to lose them," Lash said of her seniors. "Leaders. Those girls just really get the other girls engaged in the game. The knowledge that they have; the ability that they have...I don't know if it's replaceable. All three of them that start (Newman, Malizia and Aaralyn Nogay) are going to college to play ball. Two at Division I and one at Division III, but I don't care what division it is. Those girls each bring something to that field and to our lineup. It's going to be tough to replace them."
Some miscues early on and bad passes didn't help Neshannock's cause.
The Lady Lancers started chipping away at Everett's 3-0 lead with Aaralyn Nogay hitting a triple and bringing home a run in the top of the third. Neshannock's Addy Frye hit a double to bring home Nogay in the third and cut Everett's lead to one run, 3-2.
Frye went the distance in the pitching circle and relinquished six hits, nine runs — none earned — and threw five walks and eight strikeouts.
In the top of the fourth inning, Neshannock's Gabby Perod doubled on a line drive to center to bring home Gabby Quinn. Jaidon Nogay connected with a pitch to plate two more runs in the fourth and trail Everett by one run again, 6-5.
Neshannock's Hunter Newman hit a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning to tie the game at six.
With a bases0load threat in the bottom of the fifth, Everett's Cloe Price doubled on a line drive to left field to bring home the final three runs of the game.
Union 10,
Claysburg-Kimmel 8
IRWIN — The Lady Scots were on the brink of elimination before staging an epic comeback.
Union trailed 8-5 going to the top of the seventh and scored five runs to rally for the win. The Lady Scots were down to their final out when a high fly ball hit by Bella Cameron in left field was dropped by Jenna Helsel, allowing two runs to come across and tie the game at 8. If Helsel squeezes the ball in her glove, it's the final out of the game and ends Union's season.
Instead, the inning moved on. Union's Ella Casalandra singled up the middle and Lorena Boice scored from second for a 9-8 lead. Olivia Williams singled to left and the ball skipped past the fielder and rolled near the fence. Casalandra scampered all the way around to score from first for a 10-8 advantage. Allie Ross struck out looking to end the threat, but not before Union, which sent nine batters to the plate, erased the deficit and forged a 10-8 lead with five runs on five hits. The comeback was aided by two crucial Claysburg-Kimmel errors.
Lady Scots pitcher Mia Preuhs finished the job in the bottom of the seventh. She got two quick outs to open the seventh. After a single by Jaylee Swindell, Preuhs got Helsel to strike out looking on an offspeed pitch to end the game.
The strikeout prompted a Lady Scots dogpile celebration as they locked up the program's first trip to the state softball championship game.
Union trailed for the fifth straight game at 3-0 and again at 8-5. The Lady Scots took their first lead at 5-3 with a four-run fifth inning.
The first two Union batters in the fifth were retired quickly. The Lady Scots then rattled off four runs on three hits to take a 5-3 lead.
