CNHI Sports writers Kevin Brockway and Elton Hayes debate the B1G’s top contenders, discuss the league’s new QBs, pick the brain of Saturday Tradition’s Dustin Schutte and make their picks for the week’s games.
Betty L. Higgins, 92, of New Castle passed away the afternoon of Oct. 9, 2019. Arrangements will be handled by the R. Cunningham Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. Full obituary information will be forthcoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.