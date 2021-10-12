Ryanne Tyler bowled a 656 series in the Polish Falcons Mixed league.
Tyler also paced the women with a high game of 223. She owns the high average as well with a 191.
Earl Stephenson rolled the high game with a 225. Keith Lewis notched the top series with a 578.
Pat Tanner leads the men with a high average with a 203.
Two Legit To Split leads the team standings with a 21-7 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.