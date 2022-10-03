Ryanne Tyler bowled a 616 series in the Polish Falcons Mixed bowling league.
Tyler recorded the women’s high game of 237 and she owns the high average as well with a 204.
Mark Barlett scored the men’s high game with a 240 and Todd Booth posted the high series with a 626.
Joe Thomas owns the high average with a 195.
Hometown Pharmacy leads the team standings with a 23-5 record.
