Two local baseball stars contribute in tournament

A pair of local baseball stars excelled in a tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Trey Ross and Christian Anterock, who are both high honor roll students at Shenango High School, competed for the team No Off-Season Out, which is based out of Tarentum. The team was slated to play a tournament in Cooperstown, New York. But when all the tournaments in Cooperstown were canceled, the team entered a National Youth Baseball tournament in Myrtle Beach.
Gene Scott is the team’s head coach and they went 8-0 and outscored their opponents, 90-19.
Ross played shortstop and pitched for the team, batting .455.
Anterock won the pop-to-pop competition for catchers, which is the time from when the ball hits the catcher’s mitt to when the throw hits the second baseman’s glove. He also was named to the tournament all-star team. Anterock caught and pitched for the team.
Both players are multi-sport athletes, playing football and basketball along with baseball.
(0) comments
