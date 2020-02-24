The Laurel High wrestling program recorded a first on Saturday.
Mitch Miles and Colin Bartley advanced to the PIAA Wrestling Championships in the PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional wrestling tournament. It marks the most state qualifiers Laurel has boasted in one season.
The event was held Friday and Saturday at the Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex on the campus of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Six wrestlers move on in each weight class.
Miles and Bartley will wrestle March 5 through March 7 at the GIANT Center in Hershey in the PIAA Championships.
Miles finished runner-up at 285 for the Spartans, while Bartley took sixth at 106.
Miles, a junior, fashioned a 3-1 mark in the event. He was pinned in the championship by Meyersdale’s Jalen Stephens in 4:30.
“Mitch is doing what Mitch does. Mitch wins,” Laurel coach Kevin Carmichael said. “He wanted to get to state and nobody was going to get in his way.
“He happened to get caught by a state place winner from last year. Stephens is a very good wrestler. Mitch hung in there and really battled with him. That says a lot about him. I expect him to be on that podium in Hershey; I wouldn’t expect anything less. He’s a hard worker. He does things on the mat that most heavyweights can’t do or won’t do. He’s the flip side of the coin, he does them.”
Bartley, a freshman, notched a 3-2 mark in the tournament.
“We went into it knowing that (Bartley) had a chance to battle his way into a qualifying spot, which he absolutely did,” Carmichael said. “He’s a very focused young man on what he wants.
“He usually works extremely hard to get to his goal. That’s what he did this weekend. He worked very hard to get to his goal. As a coach, you can’t be anything but proud about a ninth-grader qualifying for the state tournament.”
Laurel also had two other wrestlers — Jake Moore (152) and Aiden Pearce (126) in the regional event. Moore posted a 1-2 record and Pearce was 0-2.
Ellwood City Lincoln senior Austin Walley won the championship in the 182-pound weight class to move on.
Walley recorded a 7-4 decision over Quaker Valley’s Patrick Cutchember for the title. It marked the first regional crown for Walley.
