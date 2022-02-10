BOX SCORES
BOYS
NAZARETH PREP (41)
Nahum Brazil 1 1-2 3, Natahan Brazil 7 6-8 22, Kevin Mickens 4 0-1 8, Amir Robinson 1 0-3 2, Will Evans 0 0-0 0, DeNaro Gunther 2 2-7 6, Jelanai Saunders 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 9-21 41.
UNION (61)
Nick Vitale 0 0-0 0, Andrew Gettings 0 0-0 0, Lucas Stanley 0 0-0 0, Elijah Booker 0 0-0 0, Matthew Stanley 8 3-4 22, Cameron Taylor 1 0-0 3, Braylon Thomas 0 0-0 0, Maddox Thompson 0 0-0 0, Kaden Fisher 2 2-4 6, Jayden Wynn 0 0-0 0, Braxton Searcy 0 0-0 0, Dayne Johnke 0 0-0 0, Grayson Blakley 0 0-0 0, Jamel Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Brennen Porter 0 0-0 0, Mark Stanley 5 2-2 12, Peyton Lombardo 6 0-0 18. Totals: 22 7-10 51.
NAZARETH PREP;12;5;8;16;—;41
UNION;20;15;13;13;—;61
3-point goals — Union 10 (Lombardo 6, Mat. Stanley 3, Taylor 1), Nazareth Prep 2 (N. Brazil 2).
JV score: Union 56, NP 21. U — Lucas Stanley 18, Braylon Thomas 16.
=========
GIRLS
ELLWOOD CITY (50)
Caitlin Kreitzer 2 0-2 5, Aliya Garroway 0 0-0 0, Claire Noble 3 2-2 10, Grace Balin 1 0-2 2, Kyla Servick 4 5-7 14, Lana Nocera 0 0-0 0, Emily Sedgwick 2 1-2 5, Gina Flumer 0 0-0 0, Chloe Bungar 0 0-0 0, Delaney Sturgeon 3 6-7 12, Liz Mihalko 0 0-0 0, Jhena Miller 0 0-0 0, Saige Chambers 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 14-22 50.
AMBRIDGE (41)
A. Timmons 3 3-5 12, A. Hines 0 0-0 0, A. Bratton 5 0-0 10, M. Sutton 0 0-0 0, D. Moore 6 3-3 16, A. Hitchens 1 0-0 2, A. Bupp 0 1-2 1. Totals: 15 7-10 41.
ELLWOOD CITY;10;10;16;14;—;50
AMBRIDGE;0;11;3;27;—;41
3-point goals — Ellwood City 4 (Noble 2, Kreitzer 1, Servick 1), Ambridge 4 (Timmons 3, Moore 1).
JV score: No JV Game.
