One is laid-back, the other more fiery, according to their coach.
But put together, these twin basketball players are carving out excellent careers for themselves at Laurel High.
Marcus and Sam Haswell are junior standouts for the Spartans. Marcus is a 5-foot-10 guard and Sam is a 6-0 forward.
“Marcus and Luke Barker alternate at the point,” Laurel coach Ken Locke said. “We moved Sam to the 4-spot inside. He is very versatile and creates matchup problems.”
The Haswells stepped up last week, moving the Spartans into a tie with Shenango for second place in WPIAL Section 3-2A at 8-4 behind 12-0 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart. Friday’s 72-70 win over the Wildcats created the tie. Laurel almost pulled off the upset of the season Jan. 28 when it lost to OLSH 66-63.
Marcus scored 18 points in a 53-42 win over Sewickley Academy and 20 points against Shenango. Sam dropped in 12 markers in the Sewickley game and 16 against Shenango.
The Spartans, who are 14-8 overall and seeded fifth, play Winchester Thurston at 1 p.m. Saturday at Shaler in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Locke said that he saw good things from the Haswells back as far as fifth grade. The twins are sons of Tom and Wendy Haswell. Tom Haswell was a basketball standout at Mohawk High.
Both also are members of Laurel’s golf team.
“I’ve been the head coach here for eight years and it was obvious watching them coming up that they were going to be something special,” Locke said. “Their demeanors are a bit different. Sam is more laid back and Marcus is more fiery, but it suits them.
“One thing that they definitely have in common is that they’re gym rats,” he added. “They love to practice. They take the game very seriously.”
Both Haswells started at times as freshmen and by their sophomore seasons, they were solidly entrenched in the lineup.
Locke said he is looking forward to the playoffs.
“I’m very happy with where we’re at,” he said. “We’ve really come together as a team and Marcus and Sam have been a huge part of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.