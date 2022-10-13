Evan Twiddell is only in his third year of playing football for Ellwood City Lincoln High.
That hasn’t stopped him from making strides in the short period of time.
“I just decided to practice harder and it showed a lot of improvement.” Twiddell said.
The nose and left guard lineman was instrumental in helping the Wolverines snap a 27-game conference losing streak after defeating New Brighton, 18-13, in a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern game on Friday.
“It was amazing,” Twiddell said of the victory. “Last year was rough and the years before that were about that as last year.”
For his efforts, Twiddell was named Lawrence County Lineman of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
“He’s had a few pancakes, a good boot on the inside pool running down their quarterback. He had a big sack early on,” Ellwood City coach Dan Bradley. “No specific plays, but just his continual grind and clearing holes for Elijah (Palmer-McCaine) to run through.”
Twiddell, who also plays baseball for the school, had four tackles and a sack to New Brighton’s quarterback during a fourth down in the red zone.
“Last two weeks, he’s been outstanding on both sides,” Bradley said of the sophomore. “Again, doing a good job of leading our line and communicating, helping with our protections and really outstanding on both side.”
Twiddell said he prefers playing on the defensive line because “defense is so much more fun.”
Twiddell said the team has more confidence, especially with a new coaching staff.
“I think maybe early on he was thinking too much,” Bradley said. “We run some check-with-mes and some different pass protections versus different fronts so it’s not always, ‘I’m blocking this guy,’ and I think his confidence is growing every week.”
A son of Joe and Lauren Twiddell, the sophomore has always played in the lineman position.
“I was always a lineman,” Twiddell said. “As of recently, I’ve enjoyed it more just because of the better coaching.”
The Wolverines are a fairly young team with just nine upperclassmen — five seniors and four juniors — while there are 19 sophomores and 16 freshmen.
“It’s tough because we’re younger than most people that we go against but the next two years will be well together since we’ve played before,” Twiddell said of his sophomore class. “We’re working together and we’re all in the same grade so we’re good friends.”
That’s left many of the 10th graders to assume leadership roles.
“I think that the leadership comes by committee up front with our big guys,” Bradley said of Twiddell becoming a leader. “Our lineman aren’t all that big, but they’re a physical, athletic, close-knit group and are definitely starting to work together.”
Twiddell said the main thing that needs improved on the line is pass protection.
The main emphasis being drilled home in practice according to Twiddell is, “As hard as you practice during practice, it transfers to the game.”
Friday marks Ellwood City’s first home game of the season after renovations to Helling Stadium were finally completed. It will also be the Homecoming game for the Wolverines.
“I think it’ll be amazing because we’ve been looking forward to this since when they started (renovations),” Twiddell said. “It’s exciting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.