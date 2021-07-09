Twelve Lawrence County girls are under consideration for top honor

It was quite a season around Lawrence County for high school girls athletes.
Individuals set the bar high throughout the 2020-2021 academic campaign to achieve success. Athletes captured individual success and helped lead teams to championships as well.
Twelve athletes separated themselves from the pack, but only one will stand above the rest when the New Castle News announces its Female Athlete of the Year award on Monday.
Individuals competing in just one sport qualify for nomination, but special consideration is given to multi-sport athletes.
Following are the girls candidates in alphabetical order:
REGAN ATKINS
Atkins played volleyball and basketball at Laurel.
Atkins, a sophomore outside hitter, earned second-team recognition on the WPIAL Class 2A volleyball all-star team.
In basketball, Atkins was named First Team all-WPIAL Section 1-3A. A guard, Atkins averaged 14.3 points per game for the Lady Spartans.
Laurel finished 18-3 overall.
EMMA CALLAHAN
Callahan played volleyball and track and field at Shenango.
A junior, Callahan won the WPIAL Class 2A championship in the shot put event. She recorded a heave of 49-31/2. She took third in the district championship meet in the discus with a toss of 127-3, qualifying for the PIAA Class 2A title meet in both events.
Callahan claimed second in the shot put with a mark of 48-71/2 and fifth in the discus event with an effort of 127-8.
MIA EDWARDS
Edwards played softball at Shenango.
Edwards, a pitcher and Colgate recruit, helped lead the Lady Wildcats to their first WPIAL championship appearance.
Edwards finished the season at 14-6 in the circle with 300 strikeouts and a 0.80 earned run average in 1391/3 innings pitched.
She batted .313 with 19 RBIs, 25 runs scored, 21 hits, eight doubles and five home runs.
The Lady Wildcats compiled a 16-6 overall mark. They lost in the WPIAL Class 2A championship game to Laurel and were ousted in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs by Chestnut Ridge.
EMILEE FEDRIZZI
Fedrizzi played volleyball, basketball and track and field at Shenango.
A sophomore outside hitter on the volleyball team, Fedrizzi was named to the third team Class 2A all-star team.
Fedrizzi earned honorable mention status on the WPIAL Section 1-2A all-star squad in basketball. The Lady Wildcats were 14-7, having to forfeit their first-round WPIAL playoff game against Carlynton because of COVID-19.
Fedrizzi competed in the PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championship meet. She was a member of Shenango’s 3200-meter relay team.
PAIGE JULIAN
Julian played basketball and track and field at Mohawk.
Julian, a 5-8 senior guard, helped propel the Lady Warriors to their second consecutive WPIAL Class 3A championship. Mohawk advanced to the program’s first PIAA title game, falling to Philadelphia West Catholic.
Julian averaged 20.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for the Lady Warriors. A West Liberty recruit, she finished with 1,156 career points. Mohawk ended the season 19-5.
She was named First Team all-WPIAL Section 1-3A and the league’s MVP.
Julian also captured second-team all-state recognition in Class 3A.
Julian won a WPIAL Class 2A title in the 400 relay. The four-member squad posted a time of 50.88, advancing on to the state meet.
NADIA LAPE
Lape participated in cross country, basketball and track and field at Mohawk.
Lape helped propel the Lady Warriors to a trifecta this season — WPIAL championships in cross country, basketball and track field.
In cross country, Lape finished 35th in the WPIAL Class 1A championship race in 22:01. The Lady Warriors finished second at the state championship meet, behind champion Penns Valley. Lape was 72nd at the state meet in 23:19.
A senior, Lape averaged 14.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for Mohawk’s basketball team. She made 54 3-pointers as well. A United States Military Academy track and field recruit, Lape finished her career with 1,202 points.
Lape helped lead the Lady Warriors to a second consecutive WPIAL championship and the program’s first appearance in the state championship game.
Lape earned first-team status on the WPIAL Section 1-3A all-star team.
In track and field, Lape won three events to help Mohawk secure the school’s first WPIAL title since 1989. Lape won the triple jump, while competing on the victorious 400 relay and 1600 relay squads.
Lape won three gold medals at the WPIAL Class 2A Track and Field Championships. She won the long jump and the triple jump. She participated on the winning 400 relay team as well.
Lape and the Lady Warriors’ 400 relay team took sixth at the state meet.
LINDSEY MARTINEAU
Martineau played soccer and track and field at Wilmington.
Martineau, a junior, earned first-team all-District 10, Region 1-1A in soccer. The Lady Greyhounds finished 12-2 overall.
In the District 10, Class 2A Track and Field Championships, Martineau swept the 100 (15.19) and 300 (47.11) hurdles for individual first-place medals. She then participated on the 400 (51.01) and 1600 (4:03.38) relays that scored gold medals.
Martineau won three medals at the state track title meet. She won a gold medal on the 1600 relay team, which finished in 4:01.95. Martineau took second in the 300 hurdles (45.76) and fifth in the 100 hurdles (15.21).
GRACE MASON
Mason competed in cross country and track field at Wilmington.
A senior, Mason helped lead the Lady Greyhounds to the District 10, Class 1A cross country team championship. She placed third overall at the district title meet in 19:22.
At the PIAA championship meet, Mason finished third in 20:25.
Mason was second behind Medvit on the Lawrence County Cross Country All-County Elite Eight girls team. She will compete in cross country collegiately at Robert Morris University.
Mason won three gold medals at the District 10, Class 2A Track and Field Championships. She competed on the victorious 400 relay team (51.01) and 1600 relay team (4:03.38). Mason also won the 800 meters in 2:20.05.
Wilmington’s girls 1600 relay team, which featured Mason, won the state championship in 4:01.95. The 400 relay team took third at the state meet in 51.14.
HANNAH McDANEL
McDanel played basketball and track and field at Mohawk.
McDanel, a 5-8 senior guard, earned second-team all-WPIAL Section 1-3A recognition. She averaged 14.8 points a game and nailed 66 3-pointers.
In track and field, McDanel was on the Lady Warriors’ victorious 400 relay team at the WPIAL Class 2A Track and Field Championship meet. The team scored a time of 50.88. Mohawk’s 1600 relay team, which included McDanel, finished second in the WPIAL championship at 4:13.31.
McDanel also placed second in the 100 (12.64) and fourth in the 200 (26.13).
At the PIAA meet, McDanel was second in the 100 in 12.37 and eighth in the 200 in 26.01. Mohawk’s 400 relay team took sixth at the state meet in 50.80.
CARMEN MEDVIT
Medvit competed in cross country and track and field at Shenango.
A senior, Medvit won her second WPIAL Class 1A cross country championship, finishing in 19:10.
Medvit capped her career off, racing to her first PIAA Class 1A cross country title in 20:16.
Medvit paced the Lawrence County Cross Country All-County Elite Eight girls team.
Medvit placed second in the 3200 in the WPIAL Class 2A Track and Field Championship, posting a time of 11:37.41.
Medvit advanced to the PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championship meet. She was a member of Shenango’s 3200-meter relay team, and also participated in the 3200.
At the state meet, Medvit took seventh in the 3200 (11:19.10).
NELEH NOGAY
Nogay played basketball, track and field and softball at Neshannock.
In basketball, Nogay led the Lady Lancers to the WPIAL Class 2A championship and their first berth in the state title tilt.
Nogay was first-team all-WPIAL Section 1-2A and the league’s MVP.
Nogay was named second-team all-state. She averaged 17.5 points. 7.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 7.1 steals per game.
ogay had three triple doubles during the course of the season and averaged just 1.5 turnovers from her point guard position.
The Lady Lancers finished 19-3 overall.
Nogay was fifth in the 100 (12.77), third in the 200 (25.95) and fourth in the 400 (1:00.41) at the WPIAL Class 2A Track and Field Championships.
Nogay was seventh in the 200 meters (25.70) at the state meet.
In softball, Nogay batted .408 with 22 runs scored, 20 hits, one triple, one home run and 15 stolen bases. The Lady Lancers were 10-6, falling to Ligonier Valley in the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals.
MARIA OWENS
Owens competed in track and field at New Castle.
Owens, a junior, won the WPIAL Class 3A Track and Field Championships title in the long jump and qualified for three total events in the PIAA Class 3A championship meet as well. She also qualified for the high jump and the triple jump.
In the long jump at the district meet, Owens recorded an effort of 18-63/4 to take first place. The mark broke the school record, which was previously 18-61/2.
Owens tied for third in the high jump at 5-3 at the WPIAL meet and she also tied for third in the triple jump at 37-2.
At the state meet, Owens posted an effort of 18-0 in the long jump, finishing third and securing a bronze medal.
It was the fourth straight meet Owens posted a leap of 18-0 in the event.
Owens finished 13th in the triple jump at 36-41/2 and 21st in the high jump at 4-8 at the state meet.
