Twelve Lawrence County boys are under consideration for top honor

Lawrence County had quite a collective of standout athletes for boys high school sports in the 2022-2023 season.
Twelve individuals were selected as candidates for their efforts. Individuals competing in just one sport qualify for a nomination, but special consideration is given to multi-sport athletes.
The following are the boys candidates for the boys Lawrence County Athlete of the Year in alphabetical order:
Jonathan Anderson
Anderson competed in basketball for New Castle. The senior point guard helped lead his team to an impressive Section 1-6A championship title and a No. 1 seed after the Red Hurricane was bumped up from Class 5A to Class 6A after the 2021-22 season.
Anderson netted a total of 475 points in the 2022-23 season and helped his team take WPIAL silver and a deep run in the PIAA playoffs as well. Anderson led New Castle in scoring with 16.9 points per game and had 36 3-pointers.
Anderson finished his career at New Castle with a total of 924 points, 495 assists and led the ‘Canes to an overall record of 24-4. Anderson was named to the First Team All-Section and player of the year.
Anderson also captured Third Team All-State honors in the Class 6A classification.
Anderson will continue his basketball career at Mercyhurst.
Brady Cooper
Brady Cooper played football, basketball and threw the discus for Laurel. The senior averaged 5.6 tackles per game and in total had 62 with 16 being solo and 46 being assists.
Cooper helped his team go 6-0 in the Big Seven conference to become conference champions. Cooper earned First Team All-Conference honors at tight end and linebacker.
The two-year starter also had two catches for 26 yards in his senior season.
This was Cooper’s first year competing in basketball for Laurel and he competed as a forward.
Cooper excelled in the discus event for the Spartans. At the WPIAL Class 2A individual championship, Cooper won gold in the discus event with a throw of 160-11 which was a personal record for the senior.
Cooper captured PIAA 2A silver in the discus event at 167-8. He is going to try and walk on at Penn State University for discus.
Kaevon Gardner
Kaevon Gardner competed in football and track and field for New Castle. The sophomore recorded 139 rushing yards on 28 attempts and averaged 4.9 yards per carry.
Gardner also had two catches for 32 yards along with two touchdowns in the season for New Castle, which posted an overall record of 1-9.
At the WPIAL Class 3A individual track and field championship, Gardner dominated the 100 meter race to walk away with gold with a time of 10.70. At the PIAA Class 3A meet, Gardner placed 33rd in the prelims with a time of 11.39, but suffered an injury coming out of the box that forced him to not qualify for finals.
Solomon Glavach
Glavach racked up numerous accolades this year as a pole vaulter for Wilmington. Glavach, a senior, consistently broke his own school mark in the pole vault event.
Glavach was the lone competitor from Wilmington to walk away with silver at the Butler Invitational with a jump of 14-7 in the pole vault event. At the Pine-Richland Invitational, Glavach took gold in the pole vault and set the meet record in the process at 15-2.
At the District 10, Class 2A individual championships, Glavach posted an effort of 14-6 in the pole vault event to capture gold and qualify for the state championship. He did not place in the PIAA Class 2A pole vault event after missing his opening height of 14-3.
Glavach’s record in the pole vault event for Wilmington is 15-4.
Jack Glies
Glies was a team leader in basketball and in baseball for Neshannock. The senior guard recorded a total of 484 points on the hardwood for the Lancers.
Glies recorded a career-high 38 points and had seven rebounds and three assists in a 67-57 WPIAL Class 1-3A game against Mohawk to capture and split the section title with them.
The Lancers had their shot of competing for WPIAL gold cut short in the semifinals thanks to a buzzer beater by Our Lady of the Sacred Heart’s Brad Vaughn. Glies had eight boards in that semifinal game.
Glies would miss out on several baseball games due to an injury, but would come back to help his team get WPIAL Class 3A silver after losing to an undefeated Riverside. The shortstop had a batting average of .450 (18 for 40) and produced 12 runs for the Lancers.
Grant MacKay
MacKay, a senior, competed in wrestling at Laurel.
MacKay went to the PIAA mountaintop before in his sophomore year to claim state gold and faced hardship coming up short with silver in his junior year. That didn’t deter him from finding gold again on his last venture for the Spartans.
MacKay started his senior season off by signing his National Letter of Intent with the University of Pittsburgh in November. In late December, MacKay’s perspective shifted to winning gold for his teammate Colin Bartley.
Bartley suffered a gunshot wound in a hunting accident and missed the remainder of the wrestling season.
MacKay claimed a crown in the WPIAL Section Tournament in the 160-pound weight division. MacKay went on to win the WPIAL 2A championship in the 160-pound weight class.
The senior standout won the PIAA Southwest Class 2A Regional championship and compiled a 4-0 record in the event to advance to the state championship meet.
MacKay would become golden again after defeating Grove City’s Hunter Hohman by a 5-0 decision to reclaim his PIAA crown he won his sophomore year. MacKay won the 152-pound championship in 2021.
MacKay left the PIAA championships with a career-overall win/loss record of 166-19. He holds a record of 47-1 for the 2022-23 season.
Joseph Roth
Roth competed in basketball, swimming and baseball for Ellwood City Lincoln. The junior broke 1,000 career points on the hardwood and ended the season with 601 total points.
The junior forward averaged 30.1 points and 14.7 rebounds per game. He was named First Team in Section 1-3A and also player of the year.
Roth was instrumental in giving the Wolverines an overall record of 15-8 for the 2022-23 season. Roth also captured Second Team All-State in Class 3A.
Roth will enter his senior season of basketball with 1,425 points.
Roth was juggling competing on the hardwood and in swimming at the same time this season. Although Ellwood City came up short in grabbing a basketball championship, Roth secured WPIAL and state gold in swimming.
Roth swam via a co-op with Riverside. He won four medals and set a meet record in the WPIAL 2A swimming championship.
Roth took gold in the 100-yard backstroke in 49.40. The time broke was his own previous record.
Roth also went on to capture WPIAL silver in the 50-yard freestyle (21.29), silver in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:26.37) and bronze in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:12.68).
At the PIAA Class 2A meet, Roth claimed back-to-back gold in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 48.66. Roth holds the state record for the 100-yard backstroke at 48.44.
Jaxon Schoedel
Schoedel, a sophomore, was relatively new to competing in cross country and thanks to some seniors he worked alongside with they got him involved in track and field as well. With cross country came involvement in distance running for track and field at Mohawk.
Schoedel started off the season by winning silver at the WPIAL Class 1A cross country championship with a time of 16:50 and qualified to compete at the PIAA championship meet. Schoedel started the race at the PIAA meet, but was unable to finish.
Schoedel was announced to, and paced, the Lawrence County Elite 8 runners. Schoedel set the school record in cross country with a time of 15:11. He broke the previous school record of 15:30 set by Ethan Stroebel.
At the Butler Invitational, Schoedel broke two school records. He finished fifth in the 1600 meter race with a time of 4:26, breaking Brian Murphy’s record. He was also seventh in the 3200 meters with a time of 9:26.81, breaking his own record of 9:45.
At the Tri-County Championship, the sophomore won boys track MVP after winning the 800, 1600 and 3200 to give him overall MVP as well.
Schoedel captured bronze in the 1600 meter race (4:26.33) and silver in the 3200 (9:24.87) in his first time competing at the WPIAL 2A individual track and field championship.
In his first time competing at the individual state meet for track and field, Schoedel captured bronze in the 3,200 race with a time of 9:15.66. This broke his own school record by nearly 10 seconds.
Landon Smith
Smith participated in football and basketball for Laurel. The senior helped lead his football team to the conference championship title and was second in the county in rushing with 1,734 yards on 197 carries.
Smith scored a total of 206 points for the Spartans with 34 touchdowns and one two-point conversion.
Smith helped his team go 6-0 in the Big Seven conference to become conference champions. He received First Team All-Conference honors as a defensive back and running back.
Smith contributed 133 points on the hardwood for the Spartans before they were eliminated in the second round of the WPIAL 2A playoffs by top-seeded Aliquippa.
Matthew Stanley
Stanley ended his junior year solely as a basketball player. But, in his senior year the standout athlete decided to play football and baseball for Union as well.
Stanley was a versatile player for the Scotties on the gridiron. The senior rushed for 465 yards on 113 carries and averaged 4.1 yards a carry.
Stanley had 10 receptions for 154 yards and scored 48 points for Union. He helped lead the Scotties to their first ever outright WPIAL championship after going unanswered against Bishop Canevin.
Union was the lowest-seeded team (10th) in over a decade to reach the WPIAL championship. Stanley stripped the ball from Bishop Canevin for a 32-yard return touchdown in the third quarter of the championship game.
Stanley helped his team defeat Port Allegany in the PIAA Class 1A semifinals to advance to the state championship for the first time in the school’s history. The Scotties returned with silver after losing to Steelton-Highspire.
There was little time to rest as Stanley and a majority of his teammates prepped for the basketball season to begin right after the state football championship. Stanley posted a total of 510 points and averaged 17.5 points a game for the 2022-23 season on the hardwood and helped lead his team to a WPIAL Section 1-1A title and WPIAL silver after falling to Imani Christian Academy, 64-41.
The Scotties would meet Imani Christian Academy again in the PIAA semifinals and the results were the same. Stanley finished his career on the hardwood for Union as the all-time leading scorer for the program with 1,803 points.
Stanley received First Team Section 1-1A honors and player of the year honors along with being named to Second Team All-State in Class 1A.
On the diamond, Stanley produced a batting average of .417 (20 for 48), 17 RBIs, 15 runs, five doubles, one home run and 10 stole bases in his first year back after hiatus.
Braylon Thomas
Thomas competed for Union in football, basketball and in track and field. The junior started the athletic year off as a quarterback for the Scotties.
Thomas rushed for 1,649 yards on 274 carries. He completed 86 passes for 1,310 yards and had 11 touchdowns via passing.
Thomas was third in Lawrence County for scoring. He had 22 touchdowns for 148 points.
Thomas helped take his team to the WPIAL championship to shutout Bishop Canevin, 26-0, to become outright WPIAL champs for the first time in the program’s history. Union was the lowest-seeded team (10th) in over a decade to reach the WPIAL championship.
Thomas had 25 carries for 112 yards in the WPIAL championship game.
The Scotties reached the PIAA Class 1A championship, thanks in part to Thomas, for the first time in the school’s history, but came up short against Steelton-Highspire to return home with silver. Thomas secured the first and only touchdown for Union in the third quarter on a 1-yard quarterback sneak and had 29 carriers for 134 yards in the game.
Thomas received First Team Big Seven All-Star honors as a quarterback and offensive player of the year recognition. Thomas also was named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State Class 1A team.
After the football season concluded, Thomas played as a guard for Union’s basketball team. He supplied the Scotties with 183 points on the hardwood and helped them capture a WPIAL Section 1-1A title and WPIAL silver.
Union had a deep run in the PIAA playoffs, but came up short against its WPIAL championship opponent, Imani Christian Academy, in the semifinals.
Jay Wrona
Wrona competed in golf, football, basketball and baseball. The four-sport junior started things off by tying at 16th place in the WPIAL 2A golf championship with an 83-83—166 to qualify for the state championship.
Wrona tied for 55th place at the PIAA golf championship with a total score of 169. While Wrona was competing in golf, he had his sights set on football as well.
The junior quarterback led the county in passing with 112 completed passes on 191 attempts for a total of 1,575 yards. Mohawk secured a postseason berth, but was eliminated in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs against McGuffey.
Wrona was 28 of 46 for 307 yards with two touchdowns in the playoff game against the Highlanders.
Wrona played as a guard for the Warriors and helped the team capture a WPIAL Section 1-3A title that they shared with Neshannock. On the hardwood, Wrona broke 1,000 career points and supplied a total of 413 points in the 2022-23 season.
The Warriors’ impressive season was cut short after falling to Yough in the WPIAL Class 3A consolation game.
Wrona had a batting average of .492 (29 for 59) with 19 RBIs, 25 runs, seven doubles, three triples and one home run for Mohawk on the diamond. The Warriors were eliminated in the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.