The boys high school talent pool for athletics in Lawrence County was plentiful in the academic year. Milestones were made and hardware was achieved.
With numerous options, only 12 standout in terms of athletic accomplishments during the 2021-2022 academic season. Individuals competing in just one sport qualify for a nomination, but special consideration is given to multi-sport athletes.
The following are the boys candidates for the boys Lawrence County Athlete of the Year in alphabetical order:
Sebastian Coiro
Coiro competed in basketball and baseball for Neshannock.
In basketball, the senior guard chipped in 160 points (6.6 average) for the Lancers, whose season ended in a loss to Aliquippa in the PIAA Class 3A playoff second round.
Coiro was the ace pitcher for Neshannock’s baseball team.
Neshannock took silver in the WPIAL Class 2A championship game at Wild Things Park after losing to Serra Catholic, 8-2. Coiro took the loss on the mound after pitching four innings and relinquishing six hits, four runs — all earned — with one walk and a strikeout.
Coiro was crucial in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals. The hurler pitched seven innings and surrendered four hits, one run — earned — with two walks and eight strikeouts.
After the 2-1 victory against Burgettstown in the semifinals, Coiro’s pitch count was up forcing him out of competing in the PIAA Class 2A championship game, a 1-0 loss to Everett in nine innings.
Coiro ended his senior season with a record of 8-1 on the hill. He pitched 69 innings and saved one game.
Coiro had an ERA of 1.83, surrendered 54 hits, 21 runs — 18 earned — with 17 walks and 91 strikeouts.
Coiro will head to Slippery Rock University and is undecided if he will play baseball.
Marc Conti
Conti had a solid year on the football field and the diamond for Mohawk.
The senior had 214 rushing and 741 yards receiving. The senior averaged 21.7 yards receiving a game.
Conti scored 12 touchdowns totaling 72 points for the Warriors. He was 10 for 30 passing with 131 total yards and three interceptions.
Conti played as a right fielder and pitcher for the Warriors in the 2022 spring season. Conti was part of the baseball team breaking a 52-year drought of never reaching a championship game, aside from track and field, for the program.
The Warriors took silver in the WPIAL Class 3A baseball championship after suffering an 11-1 loss to South Park.
Conti ended his senior season of baseball with a batting average of .431, 11 RBIs, 21 runs, 28 hits and nine doubles. He grabbed 24 strikeouts in eight appearances on the hill.
Kobe DeRosa
DeRosa competed in football, basketball, track and field and baseball.
DeRosa had a standout season on the gridiron playing quarterback and linebacker for the Spartans.
DeRosa helped the Spartans grab the WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference crown after defeating Ellwood City, 54-13. DeRosa rushed for 126 yards on seven attempts with two touchdowns in the game.
For his efforts in the regular season, DeRosa was honored by being named first-team all-conference.
DeRosa amassed 1,125 yards rushing on 127 attempts and scored 101 total points — 16 touchdowns, two two-point conversions attempts and one extra point.
DeRosa was one of two seniors on the hardwood for Laurel during basketball season.
The guard netted 207 points, averaging 9.4 a game. He also had 11 3-pointers.
In track, DeRosa placed fifth in the triple jump event at the Tri-County Championship with a distance of 40-00 1/4.
In baseball, the outfielder had a batting average of .324 with 10 RBIs, 11 runs, a pair of triples and a home run.
Luke McCoy
McCoy played football and baseball for Laurel.
The senior running back and linebacker excelled on the gridiron. In a 35-6 nonconference home win over Ambridge, McCoy rushed for 223 yards on 17 carries and four touchdowns to break the school record for most career points (252).
McCoy was instrumental for the Spartans in grabbing the WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference crown after defeating Ellwood City Lincoln. McCoy scored three touchdowns for Laurel and rushed 172 yards and 12 carries in the game.
For his efforts in the regular season, McCoy earned all-conference first-team honors. He was also named the conference’s offensive player of the year.
McCoy produced 1,793 yards, averaging 11.2 yards a game, in rushing. He produced 31 touchdowns for the Spartans and had 119 yards in receiving which averaged to 17 yards a game.
In baseball, McCoy had a batting average of .325, 10 runs and one triple.
Will Patton
Patton competed in football and track and field for Shenango.
Patton played tight end and linebacker for the Wildcats.
Patton was recruited to Penn State as a long snapper. He signed his National Letter of Intent and committed as a preferred walk-on for the Nittany Lions.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Patton attended Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp, where he was rated a 4.5-star long snapper and as the No. 35 prospect at that position in the country.
Patton was on the first ever boys track and field team to claim gold at the WPIAL Class 2A championship. He won the shot put (50-04.50) and discus (156-01) events.
Patton would continue his success in the throwing events at the WPIAL Class 2A championship at Slippery Rock University. Patton threw a record-breaking toss of 171-02 in the discus.
Patton also won shot put the same day with a throw of 50-01.25.
Patton would grab silver in the PIAA Class 2A track and field championship in discus after a throw of 164-04. He would take ninth in the shot put event the next day with a mark of 50-1 1/2.
Thomas Presnar
Presnar was a key member of Shenango’s cross country and track and field teams.
In October, Presnar qualified to go to the PIAA Class 1A cross country championship at the WPIAL Class 1A cross country championship after placing 15th with a time of 18:34.3.
At the PIAA championship meet, Presnar placed 163rd with a time of 19:14.6.
In December, Presnar was named to the boys cross country Elite Eight squad. Athletes must have one of the eight fastest times in the county in an average of four major invitationals and championship meets.
On the track, Presnar placed seventh in the 800 run at the WPIAL Class 2A track and field championships. He also claimed bronze at the meet as a part of the 3200 relay team and placed fourth in the 1600 relay.
At the state meet, Presnar helped the 3200 relay team medal in seventh place in 8:16.87. The 1600 relay team took 13th.
Alexander Roth
Roth competed in basketball, swimming and baseball.
Roth, a previous WPIAL champion in basketball, continued making history for Ellwood City Lincoln in 2022.
Ellwood City claimed the program’s first section championship with a 57-31 WPIAL Section 1-3A victory over Mohawk. Roth passed the 1,000-point barrier during the game.
The senior’s quest to defend the school’s WPIAL Class 3A title was snubbed after being upset by Avonworth in a raucous WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal round.
Roth was the leading scorer for the Wolverines basketball team. The senior had a total of 472 points, an average of 18.1 points a game and shot 79.5 percent from the free throw line.
That didn’t stop Roth from grabbing gold though.
Roth earned WPIAL gold in the 400 free relay team in swimming with a WPIAL-record time of 3:10.93.
Roth competed under the Riverside banner in swimming through a cooperative agreement.
Roth also had a WPIAL-record time of 1:26.37 in the 200 meter free relay. He grabbed silver in the 100 freestyle in 46.60 and bronze in the 200 yard freestyle race (1:45.60).
In the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships, Roth took gold in the 200- and 400-yard freestyle team relays alongside brother Joseph Roth. He also place seventh in the 200- and 100-yard freestyle.
Joseph Roth
Joseph Roth has already made quite the splash as an underclassman at Ellwood City Lincoln. Roth competed in swimming, basketball and baseball.
Roth helped Ellwood City claim the program’s first section championship with a victory over Mohawk. The 6-foot-5 sophomore center ended his season as the second highest scorer for the Wolverines. He chipped in an average of 17.6 points a game with a total of 458 points and shot 68.3 percent at the charity line.
Roth was honored by being named to the 2021-22 Class 3A All-State third team for his efforts on the hardwood.
Roth won gold in the 100 backstroke with a WPIAL-record time of 50.00. He also won gold alongside his brother, Alexander, in the 400-free relay team (3:10.93) and the 200-meter free relay team in a WPIAL-record 1:26.37.
He also took WPIAL gold in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.28.
Roth competed in swimming under a Riverside banner because of a cooperative agreement.
Roth continued to excel at the swimming state championship meet. He set a PIAA record time of 48.44 while grabbing gold in the 100 backstroke.
Roth teamed up with his older brother again to capture gold in the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle. Roth also took PIAA silver in the 50-yard freestyle.
Mark Stanley
Mark Stanley played football, basketball and baseball for Union.
Stanley had 134 yards in rushing and 174 in receiving. He scored two touchdowns for the Scotties on the field.
In basketball, Stanley was instrumental in handing Ellwood City its first loss of the season. Stanley hit a layup as the final buzzer went of to give the Scotties a 59-58 WPIAL nonsection victory.
Stanley was part of the Union boys basketball team returning to the WPIAL Class 1A championship game for the first time in four years.
The Scotties returned to Lawrence county with WPIAL silver after losing to Bishop Canevin, 58-45. Stanley had 12 points in the game.
The junior’s season on the basketball court ended after losing to Elk County Catholic in the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals.
Stanley scored 317 points, an average of 11.3 points a game.
In baseball, Stanley scored one of the two runs for Union to break a scoreless tie over Eden Christian in the WPIAL Class 1A championship game, a 4-1 victory over the previously undefeated Warriors.
Stanley’s season on the diamond ended after an 8-5 loss to Clarion-Limestone after eight innings. Stanley had a solo home run in that game.
Stanley had a batting average of .463, 26 RBIs, 16 runs, 25 hits, seven doubles, four home runs and nine stolen bases on the year.
Nick Vitale
Vitale competed under the Union banner in football, basketball and baseball.
Vitale played center for the Scotties and was a four-year letterwinner and three-year starter.
Vitale was one of two seniors on the Union boys basketball roster. Union returned to the WPIAL Class 1A championship game for the first time in four years and Vitale was one of the starting five.
Union came up short, earning a silver medal against Bishop Canevin.
The senior’s last game on the hardwood ended after losing to Elk County Catholic in the PIAA quarterfinals.
Union ended its season with an overall record of 24-4.
Vitale’s was a key part of the Union baseball team’s defense, throwing out numerous runners on stolen base attempts.
The catcher helped Union take gold in the WPIAL Class 1A championship game after a 4-1 victory over previously undefeated Eden Christian.
Vitale’s last season on the baseball field ended after a 8-5 PIAA Class 1A first round loss against Clarion-Limestone.
Vitale had a batting average of .457, 11 RBIs, 21 hits and seven doubles.
Michael Wells
Wells competed in basketball, baseball, track and field and football.
The Youngstown State University recruit played quarterback, wide receiver and linebacker for New Castle.
Wells had 250 rushing and 489 receiving yards. He averaged 19.5 receiving yards a game and scored nine touchdowns for a total of 54 points.
Wells also had 100 yards in passing and completed three out of seven attempts.
Wells was an instrumental leader in basketball for the Red Hurricane.
New Castle claimed the WPIAL Section 2-5A championship outright after defeating South Fayette, 65-49. Wells paced New Castle in that game with 25 points.
Wells helped lead the basketball team to WPIAL and PIAA silver medals.
New Castle suffered a double-overtime loss to Laurel Highlands, 60-58, in the WPIAL Class 5A championship game before a packed Petersen Events Center crowd.
Wells led New Castle in that game with 23 points.
In the stage playoffs, Wells scored a career-high 41 points in an 85-34 victory against Central Mountain.
Wells led New Castle in the PIAA Class 5A championship against Imhotep Charter with 19 points.
The ‘Canes returned to Lawrence County with PIAA silver after a 54-39 loss.
Wells ended his senior season on the hardwood as the leading scorer for New Castle with a total of 674 points. Wells averaged 22.4 points a game and had 64 3-pointers along with a 60 percent rate at the free throw line.
The senior ended his basketball career with a total of 1,932 points. Wells now sits in eighth place for all-time Lawrence County boys basketball scoring leaders. He ended his career behind only David Young on the school’s all-time scoring list.
Wells was named to the Class 5A All-State First Team for his efforts in the 2021-22 basketball season.
At the WPIAL Class 3A track and field meet held at Slippery Rock University, Wells placed seventh in the high jump.
Jay Wrona
Wrona played football, basketball and baseball for Mohawk.
The sophomore played as a quarterback and cornerback for Mohawk’s football team, but his season was cut short due to an injury. Wrona recovered just in time for basketball season.
In a February WPIAL Section 1-3A game against, Wrona hit a buzzer-beater to win, 40-37.
The Warriors closed their season out with a 52-50 overtime victory in a WPIAL nonsection game against Cornell. Wrona chipped in 17 in the game to lead Mohawk.
Wrona averaged 15 points a game for the Warriors on the hardwood. The sophomore led in points with a total of 331 points, had a 78.5 percent rate from the charity line and made 60 3-pointers in the season.
Wrona was shortstop and pitcher for the Warriors during the spring season.
Wrona helped the baseball team break a 52-year drought of never reaching a championship game, aside from track and field, for the program.
The Warriors claimed silver in the WPIAL Class 3A baseball championship at the Wild Things Park after suffering an 11-1 loss to South Park.
Wrona’s sophomore season on the diamond ended after the Warriors lost to Central Martinsburg, 13-3, in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs. He ended with a batting average of .446, 21 RBIs, 23 runs, 29 hits and 12 stolen bases.
