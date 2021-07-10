Twelve boys bidding for athlete of year award

The High school boys talent around Lawrence County once again proved to be plentiful during the 2020-2021 academic year.
Hardware was secured and individual accolades were collected throughout a number of high school sports.
Twelve athletes separated themselves from the pack, but only the best will top the field when the New Castle News announces its Male Athlete of the Year award on Monday.
Individuals competing in just one sport qualify for nomination, but special consideration is given to multi-sport athletes.
Following are the boys candidates in alphabetical order.
ROCCO BERNADINA
Bernadina played golf and baseball at New Castle.
A senior pitcher, Bernadina was 7-4 on the hill with a 2.36 earned run average. He had 105 strikes in 68 1/3 innings pitched. Bernadina pitched in 13 games.
Bernadina batted .403 with 27 RBIs and 20 runs scored. He had 31 hits, seven doubles, two triples and three home runs.
Bernadina delivered what proved to be the game-winning hit in the PIAA Class 4A championship game. He had a two-run double in the fifth inning to put the 'Canes up 4-3 against Wyoming. New Castle went on to win the game, 7-3.
A Kent State University recruit, Bernadina also was the winning pitcher in the WPIAL and PIAA championship games. He had a no-hitter in a 1-0 loss to Blackhawk in the regular season.
AARON GUNN
Gunn played football, basketball and baseball at Union.
A senior and Louisville recruit, Gunn made the Big Seven Conference's first team at offensive and defensive line and was named the conference's lineman of the year.
Gunn was named to the MaxPreps First Team All-State Team. All six classifications were represented on the team.
The Scotties finished 4-3 in the conference and overall. They just missed earning a playoff spot in a smaller postseason tournament.
Union posted a 10-5 mark in basketball and a 12-6 ledger in baseball.
GRANT MACKAY
MacKay excelled in wrestling for Laurel.
A sophomore, MacKay won his first state championship this year. Competing at 152 pounds, MacKay went 3-0 at the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships.
MacKay won his first match at the state championship meet on a major decision over Alan Alexander (Pope John Paul II), 9-0, in the quarterfinals. He knocked off Michael Duggan (Boiling Springs) by decision in the semifinals, 4-2. MacKay scored a 1-0 decision over Dalton Gimbor (Hamburg) to capture the championship.
MacKay is the first Laurel wrestler to win a state title.
CONNER McBETH
McBeth was a swimmer for Neshannock.
McBeth, a senior, won two gold medals in the WPIAL Class 2A Swimming Championships. His first gold medal came in the 50 freestyle, which included a pool record (Upper St. Clair High) and a WPIAL record. He shared first place with Belle Vernon’s Ian Shahan in the event in 20.36.
McBeth won his second gold medal of the day in the 100-yard freestyle in a time of 44.87.
McBeth won the PIAA Class 2A championship in the 100 freestyle in 44.56. He was two seconds faster than Susquehannock’s Jacob Wade. McBeth also took second in the 50-yard freestyle in a personal-best mark of 20.26.
A West Virginia University recruit, McBeth swims independently because Neshannock doesn’t have a varsity team.
MITCH MILES
Miles competed in football, wrestling and track and field for Laurel.
Miles received first-team all-state recognition on the offensive line. The Spartans posted a 5-3 overall mark and advanced to the WPIAL playoffs. Laurel, though, was ousted in the first round of the playoffs by Sto-Rox, 21-20.
Miles, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound senior lineman, will continue his football and academic career at Edinboro. He played in the East-West All-Star Game.
Miles earned first-team all-state recognition in Class 2A on the offensive line. He also was named to the Midwestern Athletic Conference Top 22 on the offensive line and defensive line.
On the mat, Miles claimed a WPIAL Class 2A wrestling championship. Miles, competing at 285 pounds, pinned Nick Murphy (Elizabeth Forward) in 39 seconds in the semifinals. He then pinned Ian Fasano (Mount Pleasant) in 2:43 for the championship.
Miles advanced to the PIAA Super Regional Tournament, where he placed fifth, falling just short of reaching the state championship meet. He fashioned a 35-10 record on the season and 126-29 for his career.
Miles captured the shot put title at the WPIAL Class 2A Track and Field Championship with a toss of 53-11 1/2. He placed second in the discus, eight inches behind Shenango's Will Patton.
At the state meet, Miles earned a state medal in the shot put with a sixth-place effort of 51-1 1/2.
JOSEPH ROTH
Roth played basketball and baseball, while swimming in a co-op for Riverside.
A 6-foot-4 freshman, Roth averaged a team-best 18.1 points per game, scoring 344 points. The Wolverines won their first WPIAL championship and earned a berth in the PIAA playoffs. Ellwood City finished 14-5 overall.
Roth earned WPIAL First Team All-Section 1-3A status.
Roth competed for Riverside in Class 2A swimming action because Ellwood City doesn’t have a varsity team. He won the 100 backstroke at the WPIAL championship (50.92), while finishing a close No. 2 seed to Bryan LaCroix, a senior from Bloomsburg in District 4 who owns a time of 50.43.
Riverside won the WPIAL Class 2A swim championship in the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay. Roth was a member of both teams.
The Panthers claimed the 200 freestyle relay championship at the PIAA meet with Roth competing on the squad. The relay team scored a time of 1:26.52.
Riverside’s 200 medley relay team also had Roth competing on it, coming away with silver in the PIAA meet in 1:35.27.
Roth earned silver in the 100 backstroke in 50.36 at the state championship meet. He was edged at the line by Lakeland’s Peter Kawash, who scored gold in 50.34.
The Panthers’ 400 freestyle relay team took third at the PIAA championship in 3:13.17 with Roth participating on the team.
In baseball, Roth played 13 games and batted .333 in 18 at-bats. He pitched in nine games, posting a 2-1 record, while starting one game. Roth had a 3.87 ERA with 21 strikeouts.
The Wolverines reached the WPIAL playoffs, getting eliminated in the quarterfinals and posting a 10-12 overall mark.
MATTHEW STANLEY
Stanley played basketball for Union.
A 5-foot-10 sophomore point guard, Stanley led the Scotties with 23.9 points per game.
Stanley was a first-team all-WPIAL Section 1-1A member, while earning third-team all-state status.
Stanley had four games scoring 30 points or more this season for Union, which finished 10-5. The Scotties were eventually eliminated in the WPIAL semifinals by Bishop Canevin.
ETHAN SUSEN
Susen played football, basketball and track and field at Wilmington.
A 5-9, 170-pound senior running back, Susen paced the county in rushing with 1,402 yards on 154 attempts. He ranked second in the area with 112 total points, scoring 18 touchdowns with a pair of two-point conversions.
Susen also caught a team-best 16 passes for 325 yards.
Susen was named first-team all-state at running back in Class 2A. He played in the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches’ Association East-West All-Star Classic.
Susen was the District 10, Region 2-2A Player of the Year. He was first team on the region's offensive unit as an all-purpose back and on defense as well as a defensive back.
The Greyhounds compiled a 10-1 mark, claiming their fifth consecutive District 10 championship. Wilmington also reached the PIAA title tilt for the third time in the last four years.
Susen will attend Penn State and compete in football as a preferred 'run-on', which is what the school terms its walk-ons.
In basketball, Susen netted 5.3 points a game with 10 3-pointers. The Greyhounds were 1-19 overall.
Susen captured two gold medals in the District 10, Class 2A Track and Field Championship meet. He won the 200 in 22.82 and competed on the victorious 400 relay team that posted a time of 43.95.
Susen was on Wilmington's 400-meter relay team that took third place at the state meet in 43.68.
CONNOR VASS-GAL
Vass-Gal participated in football and track and field at Wilmington.
A 6-2, 320-pound lineman, Vass-Gal was named first-team all-state on the offensive line in Class 2A. He played right tackle on offense.
Vass-Gal claimed first-team honors at offensive and defensive line on the District 10, Region 2-2A all-star team.
Vass-Gal won two gold medals at the District 10, Class 2A Track and Field Championship meet. Vass-Gal
That would give the Wilmington throwing star an elusive state gold medal. Vass-Gal threw a school- and personal-record 66-63/4 at the District 10 Class 2A track and field championship meet at Slippery Rock University. Vass-Gal, who also won the discus with a throw of 152-3, neared the District 10 record of 66-101/2.
Vass-Gal will compete in track and field at Youngstown State University.
REIS WATKINS
Watkins played football and basketball at Shenango
A senior, Watkins earned WPIAL Big Seven Conference first-team honors at running back and linebacker. He ranked second in Lawrence County in rushing with 1,278 yards on 132 carries. Filling in at quarterback early in the season, Watkins completed 5 of 12 passes for 56 yards and two touchdowns.
Watkins paced the county with 21 touchdowns and 126 points scored. He posted those numbers despite a late-season ankle injury that sidelined him for a game and limited him for three others.
Shenango compiled a 7-2 mark, falling to Clairton in the WPIAL Class 1A semifinals.
Watkins will play football at Slippery Rock University.
In basketball, Watkins averaged 9.4 points per game and made 75.4 percent of his free-throw attempts in earning first-team all-WPIAL Section 1-2A status.
Shenango was 16-8, falling to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the WPIAL quarterfinals.
MICHAEL WELLS
Wells competed in football, basketball and track and field at New Castle.
On the gridiron, Wells played quarterback and linebacker for the Red Hurricane.
A junior, Wells was 53 of 105 through the air for 580 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions. New Castle was 1-5.
Wells rushed for 77 yards on 49 carries. He hauled in seven passes for 76 yards as well. Wells tallied four touchdowns.
Wells earned first team status on the all-Parkway Conference team at punter. He was named to the second team on the conference's all-star squad at outside linebacker.
In basketball, paced the 'Canes in scoring at 17.4 points a game. He buried 44 3-pointers, while surpassing the 1,000-point plateau as well. He has 1,258 career points.
Wells, a 6-foot-3 guard/forward, earned first-team all-WPIAL Section 2-5A recognition. In addition, Wells was named third-team all-state.
JAY WRONA
Wrona played basketball and baseball at Mohawk.
On the hardwood, Wrona led the Warriors in scoring at 13.6 points per game. He drained 57 3-pointers as well.
Mohawk finished 3-20 and lost in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs to McGuffey.
A freshman, Wrona batted .389 for the Warriors' baseball team, with 13 runs scored and 21 hits. Mohawk finished 11-8, falling in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs to Valley.
