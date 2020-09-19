ROCHESTER — Union was aware Rochester had some offensive firepower.
The Scotties just enhanced it, though, with four first-half turnovers Friday night in a 54-24 loss to the Rams in a WPIAL Class A Big Seven Conference showdown.
“Turnovers have been killing us the last two weeks,” Union coach Stacy Robinson said. “Half of them are forced, but the other half have a lot to do with how we’re executing.”
Case in point — after Rochester (2-0 Big Seven, 2-0 overall) drove 74 yard for a score on the game’s opening possession, Union (0-2, 0-2) fumbled away the ball on its first offensive touch. Six plays later, the Rams were in the end zone with a 14-0 lead.
“We were on our heels from the beginning of the game,” Robinson said. “We just don’t have a veteran kind of a team that can bounce back from being in a hole that early.”
The Scotties managed to cut the deficit to 20-8 in the second quarter on Tyler Staub’s 42-yard touchdown pass to Ron Holmes, who caught the conversion pass as well. However, Rochester answered with a touchdown of its own and added another for a 36-8 halftime lead.
Union scored first in the second half with another Holmes TD grab after a long Braylon Thomas interception return. However, the Rams didn’t let up.
“There were bright spots, but, for the most part, they took it to us,” Robinson said. “They have a good football team. They paid us back from last year, so we have to try to get better next week.”
Rochester coach Gene Matsook, a 1981 Shenango graduate, was happy to get some separation from the Scotties.
“We had a little adversity (on defense), but our kids rose to the occasion,” he said. “Union is a dangerous team. They can score from anywhere on the field. I thought, defensively, despite a couple missed assignments, we held them down.”
The Rams’ running back trio of Denny Robinson (199 yards, 3 TDs), Sal Laure (148, 4) and Rashawn Reid (74, 1) was tough to contain. The Scotties struggled with Shenango’s Reis Watkins, who racked up 205 yards on the ground, last week as well.
“They run hard and they are quick. We knew that coming in,” Stacy Robinson said. “It’s the second week in a row. But, it’s the Big Seven. You’re going to face good running backs and good football players every week. Either you get used to it or you’re going to get your butt whooped. We have to figure out something fast. We can’t cry too long. We’ll be up in the morning trying to find a way to get a win.”
Union looks to get back on track Friday when it welcomes Northgate (0-2, 0-2) in another Big Seven tilt.
