MCDONALD — A pick-six is usually a rarity in football, but for Fort Cherry it was a common occurrence Friday night.
The Rangers corralled three interception returns en route to a 35-7 victory over Shenango in the WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference opener for both schools.
“I’d be lying to you if I was disappointed,” Shenango coach Jimmy Graham said.
“Tonight, we thought we could get over the hump a little bit and we’ve been well rested. We were hoping that with two weeks of preparation we would come out and execute much better than we did.”
Shenango’s offense outgained Fort Cherry, 290 to 194, mostly on the ground. Hunter Lively (145), Hayden Morgan (21) and quarterback Sam Patton (21) were the top three rushers for the Wildcats (0-1 conference, 0-3 overall).
However, the three returns from Fort Cherry’s defense allowed them to change momentum. Being offensively balanced is something Graham looks at to change Shenango’s offensive line.
“We have some veteran linemen that we have expected through the season to really control the line of scrimmage a little bit,” he said. “We have to coach them up a little bit better because that’s not happening right now, which puts us in a situation where we have to throw and the two quarterbacks that we do have are young.
“Putting them in there where we don’t move the ball on first and second down and having to throw doesn’t work the equation — it’s a bad equation at all levels of football.”
The Rangers (1-0, 3-1) went unanswered in the first quarter after picking up a 36-yard rushing score from Maddox Truschel. In the second quarter, Shenango quarterback Sam Myers was picked off for an 84-yard return, giving the Rangers a 14-0 lead at the half.
Shenango was called for a total of nine penalties to Fort Cherry’s seven.
“It’s an emotional game and along with that I would say there’s a lot of frustration right now,” Graham said. “After a successful season like we had last year, I think the kids are starting to get a little frustrated, it’s not shaping up to be the same way as last year.”
In the third quarter of the game, Fort Cherry continued scoring with an eight-yard passing touchdown followed by two consecutive 59- and 55-yard pick-sixes from Rangers freshman Shane Cornali, ending the quarter at 35-0.
Dalton Peters caught a 24-yard pass from Myers to account for Shenango’s lone score.
“We have to evaluate ourselves a little bit, we have to coach better, the kids have to play better, execute better, play for each other a little more, “Graham said. “If we can gel, we can make a run, but we have to right the ship here because we’re running out of games at this point.
“This is a conference game, a very important game for us and unfortunately we were out-played and out-coached tonight.”
Shenango returns home for another Big 7 game against Cornell (1-0, 2-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
