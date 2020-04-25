Neshannock High’s Preston Turk will continue his academic and basketball career at Allegheny College.
Turk led the Lancers in scoring at 13.5 points per game. He was 82 of 117 from the foul line, while finishing second on the team in made 3-pointers with 47.
Neshannock finished 16-9 this season.
The Gators, an NCAA Division III member of the North Coast Athletic Conference, finished 14-12 overall in 2019-2020.
