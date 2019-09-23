RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. seemed to have a “pinch me” moment as he climbed from his car in victory lane.
Nudged off the lead with 87 laps to go, Truex rallied Saturday night, ultimately passing Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch with 25 laps to go and winning his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race. That it came in the series’ playoffs, it seemed, made it all the more surreal.
“To spin and win is pretty incredible. I’ve never done anything like that in my life,” Truex said. “When things are rolling, they just are.”
The victory completed a redemptive finish for Truex, the championship leader coming into the race. The bump from Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who was running on fresher tires, seemed inadvertent, and came in Turn 4, but Truex was still running third when the caution flew.
He gradually reeled in his teammate, got a nudge from Busch as he passed and pulled away.
“I think any time you’re winning at this level, there’s a little bit of a pinch-me feeling,” Truex said. “Look, this is really, really difficult. These races are hard to win. ... You’ve got to have some things go your ways sometimes and we’ve certainly had that the last two weeks.”
The victory was his series-high sixth of the season and the 15th in 28 races for the Gibbs cars. The team initially finished in the top four spots, a first for JGR, with Busch hanging on for second, followed by teammates Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones. Jones, however, was later disqualified when his Toyota failed post-race inspection for a rear wheel alignment issue, dropping him to 38th place and severely damaging his chances of advancing to the second playoff stage.
Busch was not surprised that Truex caught him.
“We led a lot of laps. We were up front a lot. But when I was out front, he could keep the closest distance to me,” Busch said. “That kind of worried me for a finish like that in the long run.”
Pole sitter Brad Keselowski moved up to fourth with Jones’ disqualification, and every driver that finished behind him moved up one spot on the final grid, and in the two in-race stages, where Jones had been ninth in the first stage and fourth in the second.
“We just weren’t quite as fast as the Gibbs cars,” especially on long green-flag runs, Keselowski said.
Truex swept the season at Richmond, where his victory in April was his first in 81 career starts on a short track.
Kevin Harvick and Busch, meanwhile, assured themselves of spots in the second stage of the playoffs, which begins after next week.
Hamlin said he was not at all surprised by his team’s domination.
“I think I knew that’s who we were going to be racing when it was all said and done,” he said. “The 19 just had such a strong car here on the long run over the last few years, we knew that was going to be the one to beat. ... Great team day overall. Great points day for us.”
Pro golfMunoz wins PGA event in playoff
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Sebastian Munoz of Colombia made a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to force a playoff, and then beat Sungjae Im with a par on the first extra hole to win the Sanderson Farms Championship for his first PGA Tour victory.
Munoz, who closed with a 2-under 70, made it two straight weeks for South American winners, following Joaquin Niemann winning last week at the Greenbrier.
Im, the PGA Tour rookie of the year last season, birdied three straight holes on the back nine of the Country Club at Jackson for a 66 that looked like it might be enough for his first victory until Munoz delivered his clutch birdie.
They finished at 18-under 270. It ended a strange streak of 38 consecutive PGA Tour events without a playoff.
With the victory, Munoz earned a spot in the Masters next April. This was the first time since the tournament began in 1986 that it was not held the same week as another PGA Tour event.
Byeong Hun An birdied the last hole for a 69 to finish alone in third. An was tied for the lead until making bogeys on the 13th and 14th holes.
Willett outduels Rahm
for European victory
VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Former Masters champion Danny Willett outplayed Jon Rahm in the final group at Wentworth and closed with a 5-under 67 to win the BMW PGA Championship by three shots for his first victory on home soil in England.
Willett won for the seventh time in his career and moves back into the top 50 for the first time in two years.
He finished at 20-under 268. Rahm, tied with Willett going into the final round, shot 70 and finished alone in second. Rory McIlroy tied for ninth.
His biggest shot might have been for bogey. Willett drove wildly on the 11th, hit a tree trying to get back to the fairway, went into a bunker and finally reached the green with his fourth shot. He holed a 40-footer to escape with bogey and a one-shot lead. That was as close as Rahm got to him.
Willett still had a two-shot lead when Rahm found the water with his second shot on the par-5 18th.
Billy Horschel (65) and Patrick Reed (66) tied for fourth.
