LAS VEGAS (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. raced his way into the second round of NASCAR’s playoffs with a victory yesterday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the opening round of the postseason.
The win is Truex’s series-best fifth of the season and again cemented Joe Gibbs Racing as the team to beat in this 10-race playoff series. JGR has 14 wins this season through 27 races.
Truex chased down Kevin Harvick, who was slowed by traffic, to cut into Harvick’s lead and eventually make the pass for the win — and the automatic second-round spot — on the outside with 20 laps remaining.
Las Vegas was a brutal opener for a handful of title contenders, including Kurt Busch, who crashed when his tire went flat and he finished last in the field. Erik Jones had an earlier mechanical issue and finished four spots higher in 36th.
The top nine finishers were all playoff contenders as Truex was followed by Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, William Byron, Kyle Larson and reigning series champion Joey Logano.
Kyle Busch hit the wall just five laps into the race and dropped two laps off the pace while his car was repaired. The regular-season champion rallied to finish 18th.
Pole-sitter Clint Bowyer started the race by leading all four Stewart-Haas Racing drivers to the green flag, but he never could clear the traffic and eventually dropped to a 25th-place finish.
Kurt Busch, Bowyer and Jones are now the bottom three drivers in the 16-driver field and in danger of being eliminated in two weeks.
It was 100 degrees when the race began, hours later than it did last season because NASCAR felt it was too hot for fans in attendance.
UP NEXT: Saturday night at Richmond Raceway in Virginia. Kyle Busch is the defending race winner. The field will then be cut by four drivers after the Sept. 29 race at Charlotte.
Pro golf
Niemann fires 64 to claim PGA victory
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Joaquin Niemann became the first player from Chile to win on the PGA Tour, shooting a 6-under 64 yesterday for a six-stroke victory in A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.
The 20-year-old Niemann entered the final round of the season opener with a two-stroke lead and held off challenges from Tom Hoge and Richy Werenski.
Niemann birdied the final three holes to finish at 21-under 259 at Old White TPC.
Hoge shot 65 and finished second at 15 under. Werenski faded to a 69 and tied for third at 14 under with Brian Harman (65), Harris English (67) and Nate Lashley (69).
It marks the first year since 1931 that there has been more than one tour winner under 21. Matthew Wolff won the 3M Open in June at 20 years, 2 months.
Niemann will give International Team captain Ernie Els something to think about when he makes his captain’s picks for the Presidents Cup in December.
He’s the first third-round leader to win at The Greenbrier since its debut in 2010.
Niemann made a short birdie putt on the par-4 10th to forge ahead for good. He saved par from 6 feet at No. 11, made birdie putts of 9 feet at No. 12 and a curling 13-footer at No. 13 that prompted a fist pump to push his lead to four.
Niemann grew up in Santiago, Chile, won a pair of junior world titles and was the No. 1 ranked amateur in the world before turning pro in 2018. He played his first full season on tour in 2019, finishing No. 67 in the FedEx Cup standings.
In 2017, Niemann tied for 29th as an amateur after receiving a sponsor’s exemption at The Greenbrier. He improved to a tie for fifth in 2018. He shot 64 in the final round for the third straight year.
Hoge fell short in another chance at an elusive first win. At the 2018 Sony Open, he lost a one-shot lead with three holes to play, finished third and missed a playoff.
Hoge birdied five of his first eight holes yesterday, then birdied the 568-yard 12th hole to temporarily join Niemann at 16 under before making bogeys on two of his next three holes.
