A trio of Wilmington High girls tennis players turned in strong performances on the courts this season.

Seniors Grace Hendrickson (singles), Anna McGinnis (doubles) and Savannah Bailey (doubles) were named to the District 10, Region 1-2A All-Star Team.

The Lady Greyhounds finished 10-4 on the year.

Hendrickson posted a 9-5 overall record in singles play, competing at the No. 1 spot.

The doubles tandem of McGinnis/Bailey fashioned an 11-3 overall mark, competing mostly at No. 1 doubles.

REGION 1 ALL-STARS

First team

Singles

Mary Coulter, Grove City

Daphne Borowicz, Hickory

Lydia Grove, Kennedy Catholic

Grace Hendrickson, Wilmington

Doubles

Grove City: Katie Feng, Cana Severson

Wilmington: Anna McGinnis, Savannah Bailey

Hickory: Ava Spielvogle, Abbie Bender

Second team

Singles

Isabelle Frangakis, Hickory

Anna Cooper, Greenville

Mary Matyasovsky, Wilmington

Doubles

Sharon: Miranda Metro, Ella Connelly

Kennedy Catholic: Alaina Suhar, Clarissa Ealy

Region champion: Hickory

Region Player of the Year: Daphne Borowicz, Hickory

