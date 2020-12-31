A trio of Wilmington High girls tennis players turned in strong performances on the courts this season.
Seniors Grace Hendrickson (singles), Anna McGinnis (doubles) and Savannah Bailey (doubles) were named to the District 10, Region 1-2A All-Star Team.
The Lady Greyhounds finished 10-4 on the year.
Hendrickson posted a 9-5 overall record in singles play, competing at the No. 1 spot.
The doubles tandem of McGinnis/Bailey fashioned an 11-3 overall mark, competing mostly at No. 1 doubles.
REGION 1 ALL-STARS
First team
Singles
Mary Coulter, Grove City
Daphne Borowicz, Hickory
Lydia Grove, Kennedy Catholic
Grace Hendrickson, Wilmington
Doubles
Grove City: Katie Feng, Cana Severson
Wilmington: Anna McGinnis, Savannah Bailey
Hickory: Ava Spielvogle, Abbie Bender
Second team
Singles
Isabelle Frangakis, Hickory
Anna Cooper, Greenville
Mary Matyasovsky, Wilmington
Doubles
Sharon: Miranda Metro, Ella Connelly
Kennedy Catholic: Alaina Suhar, Clarissa Ealy
Region champion: Hickory
Region Player of the Year: Daphne Borowicz, Hickory
