The Union High volleyball team breezed through the regular season.
The Lady Scots captured the WPIAL Section 1-1A championship with 10-0 record. They finished 16-2 overall after getting eliminated by Leechburg in the quarterfinals, 3-1.
The league crown was the first in the program’s 41-year history.
Elise Booker (Jr.), Ella Casalandra (Jr.) earned Kelly Cleaver (So.) earned first-team all-section status for Union.
Booker finished with 18 blocks, 45 aces and 140 kills for the Lady Scots. Casalandra collected 23 aces with 141 assists, while Cleaver chipped in with 61 blocks, 20 aces and 46 kills.
WPIAL SECTION 1-1A ALL-STARS: Vanessa Bailey (Western Beaver) Sr.; Rachel Baird (Beaver County Christian) Fr.; Elise Booker (Union) Jr.; Ella Casalandra (Union) Jr.; Kelly Cleaver (Union) So.; Olivia DeSarbo (Beaver County Christian) Sr.; Sara Hickman (South Side Beaver) Jr.; Shelby Martin (Western Beaver) Sr.; Lizzie McCaslin (Beaver County Christian) Sr.; Grace Woodling (South Side Beaver) Sr.
