NEW YORK (AP) — Tre Jones scored 15 points and Cassius Stanley added 11 of his 13 points in the second half to help No. 4 Duke beat third-ranked Kansas 68-66 in the opener of the Champions Classic on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.
While Duke doesn’t have the star-studded freshmen class of last season of Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish and RJ Barrett, coach Mike Krzyzewski may have a more balanced team, capable of making plays down the stretch when needed.
Trailing 61-59 with 2:29 left, Stanley drove to the basket and made the layup and was fouled. The freshman guard converted the free throw to give the Blue Devils a one-point lead.
Devon Dotson missed a layup on the other end and Jones then hit a jumper that bounced off the rim twice before dropping in with 1:33 left.
Dotson finished with 17 points.
No. 2 Kentucky 69,
No. 1 Michigan State 62
NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky’s latest freshman star, scored 26 points and the second-ranked Wildcats opened the season with a 69-62 victory against No. 1 Michigan State on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden.
The Nos. 1 and 2 teams opened their seasons against each other for the first time since 1975 and the Wildcats made their case to be top-ranked next week.
NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 87, MIAMI 74
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Nwora’s 23-point performance included four 3-pointers and a throwdown dunk in Louisville’s season-opening win.
NO. 6 FLORIDA 74, NORTH FLORIDA 59
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds in his Florida debut, and the Gators beat North Florida.
NO. 7 MARYLAND 95, HOLY CROSS 71
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jalen Smith had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Darryl Morsell scored 15 and Maryland launched a season of high hopes by defeating Holy Cross.
Taking full advantage of their height and depth, the Terrapins placed four players in double figures, finished with a 47-33 rebounding advantage and scored 64 points in the paint.
NO. 8 GONZAGA 95, ALABAMA ST. 64
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Corey Kispert scored a career-high 28 points as Gonzaga used a second-half surge to beat Alabama State.
Filip Petrusev added 15, Admon Gilder scored 12 and Ryan Woolridge had 11 for depleted Gonzaga, which is down to nine scholarship players. The Bulldogs have won 16 consecutive season openers dating to 2003.
NO. 12 SETON HALL 105, WAGNER 71
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Myles Powell scored 27 points to lead Seton Hall to the win without coach Kevin Willard.
Seton Hall announced a week ago that the NCAA is investigating the program and Willard would be sitting out two games.
NO. 16 BAYLOR 105, C. ARKANSAS 61
WACO, Texas (AP) — Jared Butler scored 30 points with a career-high eight 3-pointers to lead four Baylor players in double figures, and the Bears opened coach Scott Drew’s 17th season with a win.
The hometown Bears scored the first 19 points in the game.
NO. 19 XAVIER 76, JACKSONVILLE 57
CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyrique Jones had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Naji Marshall also scored 17 and Xavier beat Jacksonville.
Paul Scruggs scored all 12 of his points in the first half, including a pair of 3-pointers, to help the Musketeers build a 21-point lead at the break. Bryce Moore’s 3 off an assist from Scruggs put Xavier ahead 41-22 late in the half.
