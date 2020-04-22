The start of the NFL Draft is just hours away and New Castle High graduate Malik Hooker could be on the move.
Hooker, who later starred at Ohio State University, is being rumored to be on the trade block by the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts selected Hooker with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2017 draft.
A safety, Hooker has been in and out of the Indianapolis lineup because of injuries. When healthy, he has posted seven interceptions in 34 games.
Hooker lost most of his rookie season to an ACL/MCL tear suffered in a game against Jacksonville. He has sat out at least two games each of his first three years in the NFL.
The Colts don’t currently hold a pick in the first round. Their first choice will come with the 34th overall pick in the second round.
The NFL Draft opens Thursday with the first round. Rounds two and three will be held Friday and the final four rounds will take place Saturday.
