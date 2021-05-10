New Castle’s Maria Owens took first in the long jump at the Baldwin Invitational. The event was hosted by Baldwin High.
Owens won the event in 18-3/4. She was second in the triple jump at 36-1 3/4 and third in the high jump at 5-1 1/2.
•Laurel’s Mitch Miles was fifth in the shot put and sixth in the discus at the Baldwin Invitational. Teammate Ryan DiMuccio captured eighth place in the javelin.
Junior high track
Local teams compete
Area squads from around the county along with Riverside participated in the Tri-County Junior High Championship. The event, held for boys and girls teams, was contested at Laurel.
The Spartans boys won the seventh-grade title with 107 points and Shenango was second with 88. Neshannock claimed third with 70 tallies and Mohawk was fourth with 50. Union (31), Ellwood City Lincoln (16) and Riverside (0) rounded out the field.
Laurel’s Luke Baker set a record in the triple jump in the seventh-grade event, with an effort of 33-3. Shenango’s Cody Reamer posted a meet mark in the javelin (91-2).
Baker (100, triple jump) and Reamer (shot put, javelin) won two events apiece in the seventh-grade meet.
Shenango (86 points) edged Ellwood City (81) to claim the eighth-grade boys championship. Neshannock finished third with 75 points and Laurel was fourth with 73. Riverside (68), Mohawk (56) and Union (0) also competed.
The Spartans’ Jackson Sauders (400, javelin, 1600 relay) won three events in the eighth-grade boys competition.
Laurel captured the seventh-grade girls championship with 113 1/2 points. Shenango took second with 102 markers and Neshannock finished third with 59 1/2 points. Mohawk (35), Ellwood City (24), Riverside (5) and Union (0) also participated.
Mohawk’s Landry Anderton set the record in the seventh-grade competition in the triple jump with a leap of 30-8.
Laurel’s Danhica Alipo-On (100 hurdles, 400 relay), and Anderton (triple jump, long jump) won two events each.
Shenango rolled to the team title in eighth-grade action with 160 tallies. Laurel took second with 94 markers and Ellwood City was third with 60. Neshannock (54), Riverside (27), Mohawk (13) and Union (0) also competed.
The Lady Spartans’ Tori Atkins won four events (100, 200, 400, 1600 relay).
