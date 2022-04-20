The Red Hurricane cruised to victories over Quaker Valley (85-65) and Ambridge (135-15).
Tyler Leekins won three events (200, 400 relay, 1600 relay) for New Castle.
No information was provided on the girls meet.
Mohawk splits
The Warriors picked up a 100-50 victory over Neshannock, but lost a 113-37 decision to Shenango in a home meet.
Sam List, Mark Rudesill and Kaleb Lloyd won two events apiece for Mohawk.
Cam’Ron Owens won three events (high jump, triple jump, long jump) for the Lancers.
Girls track
Mohawk splits
The Lady Warriors knocked off Neshannock (95-53), but dropped an 82 1/2-67 1/2 decision to Shenango.
Natalie Lape won four events (800, 1600, 3200, 3200 relay) for Mohawk.
Neshannock’s Neleh Nogay notched four three wins (100, 200, long jump).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.