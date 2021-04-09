The Neshannock High boys track and field team posted an 82-47 decision over Union on Thursday.
Evan Hendry (800, 1600, 1600 relay, 3200 relay) won four events to propel Neshannock.
Jacob Conner (110 hurdles, 400 relay), Antonio Faraone (shot put, discus) and Ron Holmes (400 relay, triple jump) claimed two wins each for Union.
Girls track and field
Lady Lancers cruise
Neshannock won 14 events in a 106-29 decision over Union.
Kaitlyn Fries (800, 1600 relay, 3200 relay) won three events to pace the Lady Lancers.
Gabriella Haught (shot put, discus) won two events for the Lady Scots.
RESULTS
BOYS
NESHANNOCK 82,
UNION 47
Track events
100 — 1. Salvatory DÁntonio (N) 11.5.
200 — 1. Salvatory DÁntonio (N) 23.9.
400 — 1. Braden Huff (N) 1:01.7.
800 — 1. Evan Hendry (N) 2:57.7.
1600 — 1. Evan Hendry (N) 5:54.6.
3200 — 1. Roger Kwiat (N) 12:20.8.
110 hurdles — 1. Jacob Conner (U) 20.3.
300 hurdles — 1. Not reported.
400 relay — 1. Union (Liskooka, Conner, Holmes, Corbin) 47:3.
1600 relay — 1. Neshannock (Balzli, Hendry, Wardman, Kwiat) 4:29.1.
3200 relay — 1. Neshannock (Kwiat, Hendry, Huff, Scarnatr) 11:52.8.
Field events
Shot put — 1. Antonio Faraone (U) 38-111/2.
Discus — 1. Antonio Faraone (U) 107-61/2.
Javelin — 1. Mason Manos (N) 130-2.
Pole vault — 1. Not reported.
High Jump — 1. Cam’Ron Owens (N) 6-0.
Long jump — 1. Cam’Ron Owens (N) 19-93/4.
Triple jump — 1. Ron Holmes (U) 39-1/2.
GIRLS
NESHANNOCK 106,
UNION 29
Track events
100 — 1. Neleh Nogay (N) 12.5.
200 — 1. Sofia Covelli (N) 31.7.
400 — 1. Elise Booker (U) 1:10.9.
800 — 1. Kaitlyn Fries (N) 3:07.
1600 — 1. Lindsey Urban (N) 6:42.7.
3200 — 1. Lindsey Urban (N) 15:10.7.
100 hurdles — 1. Tierney Hilton (N) 18.8.
300 hurdles — 1. Dove Corrette-Bennett (N) 58.7.
400 relay — 1. Neshannock (N. Nogay, A. Nogay, Hilton, Corrette-Bennett) 56:6.
1600 relay — 1. Neshannock (Conrad, Medure, Eakin, Fries) 5:43.5.
3200 relay — 1. Neshannock (Hayes, Fries, Medure, Urban) 13:34.3.
Field events
Shot put — 1. Gabriella Haught (U) 26-11/2.
Discus — 1. Gabriella Haught (U) 77-2.
Javelin — 1. Avery Latta (N) 79-31/2.
Pole vault — 1. Not reported.
High Jump — 1. Paige Elliot (N) 4-5.
Long jump — 1. Katie Walzer (N) 13-0.
Triple jump — 1. Katie Walzer(N) 29-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.