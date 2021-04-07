Blake Lloyd, Kaleb Lloyd and Brian Cline won two events each to lead the Mohawk High School boys track team past Beaver Falls, 99-51.
Blake Lloyd won the 800 and the 3200 relay, Kaleb Lloyd captured the 1600 and the 3200, while Brian Cline won the 300 hurdles and the long jump.
Spartans upend Lancers
Laurel rolled to a 112-35 victory over Neshannock.
Bobby Dicks (1600, 3200, 3200 relay) won three events for the Spartans.
Salvatore D’Antonio captured three victories (100, 200, long jump) for the Lancers.
Girls track and field
Lady Warriors cruise
Mohawk claimed every event in knocking off Beaver Falls, 149-0.
Hannah McDanel (100, 200, 400 relay, 1600 relay), Natalie Lape (800, 1600, 3200, 3200 relay) and Nadia Lape (400 relay, 1600 relay, long jump, triple jump) won four events each for the Lady Warriors.
Neshannock edges Laurel
The Lady Lancers held on for a 78-70 road decision over the Lady Spartans.
Neleh Nogay notched four wins (100, 200, 400 relay, 1600 relay) for the Lady Lancers.
Shannon Sauders scored three victories (800, 1600, 3200 relay) for Laurel.
RESULTS
BOYS
MOHAWK 99,
BEAVER FALLS 51
Track events
100 — 1. Toman (BF) 11.2.
200 — 1. Ben List (M) 24.4.
400 — 1. Toman (BF) 53.3.
800 — 1. Blake Lloyd (M) 2:18.2.
1600 — 1. Kaleb Lloyd (M) 5:53.4.
3200 — 1. K. Lloyd (M) 11:37.3
110 hurdles — 1. Lilly (BF) 16.2
300 hurdles — 1. Brian Cline (M) 43.7
400 relay — 1. Beaver Falls 46.8
1600 relay — 1. Beaver Falls 3:42.3
3200 relay — 1. Mohawk (Jackson Miller, Matt Micco, Carter Fritzley, B. Lloyd). No time provided.
Field events
Shot put — 1. Hough (BF) 37-4.5.
Discus — 1. Chris Bozlinski (M) 112-0.
Javelin — 1. Boden Leslie (M) 123-2.
Pole vault — 1. Ethan Fritzley (M) 11-0.
High Jump — 1. Franetti (BF) 5-4.
Long jump — 1. Cline (M) 18-2.5.
Triple jump — 1. Ayden Leslie (M) 37-10.
LAUREL 112,
NESHANNOCK 35
Track events
100 — 1. Salvatore D’Antonio (N) 11.5.
200 — 1. Salvatore D’Antonio (N) 24.4.
400 — 1. Landin Esposito (L) 57.5.
800 — 1. Justin Johns (L) 2:25.3.
1600 — 1. Bobby Dicks (L) 5:23.8.
3200 — 1. Bobby Dicks (L) 12:32.9.
110 hurdles — 1. Gabe McKnight (L) 20.7
300 hurdles — 1. Kurt Lambright (L) 49.6.
400 relay — 1. Laurel (Aidan Collins, Chase Tinstman, Kurt Lambright, Alex Viggiano) 48.9.
1600 relay — 1. Laurel (Kurt Lambright, Aidan Collins, Chase Tinstman, Andrew Daugherty) 4:05.7.
3200 relay — 1. Laurel (Marcus Chavis, Justin Johns, Andrew Daugherty, Bobby Dicks) 9:53.8.
Field events
Shot put — 1. Mitch Miles (L) 50-3.
Discus — 1. Mitch Miles (L) 135-1.
Javelin — 1. Mason Manos (N) 136-0.
Pole vault — 1. Jamie McVicker (L) 12-6.
High Jump — 1. Carter Haney (L) 5-0.
Long jump — 1. Salvatore D’ Antonio (N) 18-2.
Triple jump — 1. Jamie McVicker (L) 39-9 1/2).
GIRLS
MOHAWK 149,
BEAVER FALLS 0
Track events
100 — 1. Hannah McDanel (M) 12.7.
200 — 1. Hannah McDanel (M) 26.9.
400 — 1. Lillian McClain (M) 1:07.1.
800 — 1. Natalie Lape (M) 2:28.3.
1600 — 1. Natalie Lape (M) 5:36.0.
3200 — 1. Natalie Lape (M) 12:36.7.
100 hurdles — 1. Abby Granato (M) 17.0.
300 hurdles — 1. Jordan Radzyminski (M) 52.8
400 relay — 1. Mohawk (Arie Smiley, Paige Julian, Nadia Lape, Hannah McDanel) 51.6.
1600 relay — 1. Mohawk (Lillian McClain, Jordan Radzyminski, Hannah McDanel, and Nadia Lape) 4:31.7.
3200 relay — 1. Mohawk (Sidney Andrews, Evelyn McClain, Katelyn Stivers, Natalie Lape) 10:41.3.
Field events
Shot put — 1. Shiderly (M) 34-3.
Discus — 1. Bailey (M) 73-11.5.
Javelin — 1. Lyda (M) 100-8.
Pole vault — 1. Micco (M) 7-0.
High Jump — 1. Tori Micco (M) 4-8.
Long jump — 1. Nadia Lape (M) 15-9.5.
Triple jump — 1. Nadia Lape (M) 34-11.
NESHANNOCK 78,
LAUREL 70
Track events
100 — 1. Neleh Nogay (N) 12.5.
200 — 1. Neleh Nogay (N) 26.3.
400 — 1. Ava Conti (L) 1:11.3.
800 — 1. Shannon Sauders (L) 2:52.2.
1600 — 1. Shannon Sauders (L) 6:45.1.
3200 — 1. Lindsey Urban (N) 14:37.3.
100 hurdles — 1. Tierney Hilton (N) 18.4.
300 hurdles — 1. Dove Corrette-Bennett (N) 57.2.
400 relay — 1. Neshannock (Dove Corrette-Bennett, Tierney Hilton, Aaralynn Nogay, Neleh Nogay) 54.1.
1600 relay — 1. Neshannock (Neleh Nogay, Aaralyn Nogay, Kiely Eakin, Kaitlyn Fries) 5:00.4.
3200 relay — 1. Laurel (Arianna Cartwright, Jenna Kohnen, Ava Conti, Shannon Sauders) 12:00.9.
Field events
Shot put — 1. Nevada Pacifico (L) 28-1/4.
Discus — 1. Jenna Fabian (L) 80-1.
Javelin — 1. Addi Watts (N) 104-5.
Pole vault — 1. Maddie Harding (L) 7-6.
High Jump — 1. Paige Elliot (N) 4-6.
Long jump — 1. Kamryn Copple (N) 14-43/4.
Triple jump — 1. Aaralyn Nogay (N) 34-9.
