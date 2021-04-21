Ellwood City's boys track and field team cruised to a 105-44 road win over Union.
Marley Schweiger (800, 1600 relay, high jump) claimed three victories for Ellwood City.
Brandon Eppinger (100, 400 relay), Ron Holmes (400 relay, triple jump) and Antonio Faraone (shot put, discus) captured two wins each for Union.
Wolverines edge foe
Ellwood City captured a 761/2-731/2 road win over New Brighton.
Girls track and field
Lady Wolverines dominate
Ellwood City notched a 106-30 road verdict over Union.
Brianna Sullivan (100, 200, 100 hurdles, 400 relay) won four events to lead the Lady Wolverines.
Gabriella Haught won three events (shot put, discus, javelin) for the Lady Scots.
New Castle splits
The Lady ‘Canes rolled to a 92 1/2-49 1/2 decision over Ambridge, but dropped an 86-64 setback to Quaker Valley. The meet was held on the Lady Bridgers’ home track.
Maria Owens (200, high jump, long jump, triple jump) won four events for New Castle.
Mohawk wins two
The Lady Warriors knocked off Neshannock (130-18) and Shenango (94-56) on the Lady Wildcats’ home course.
Hannah McDanel (100, 200, 400 relay, 1600 relay), Natalie Lape (800, 1600, 3200, 3200 relay) and Nadia Lape (400 relay, 1600 relay, long jump, triple jump) claimed four wins apiece for Mohawk.
Ellwood falls
The Lady Wolverines dropped an 87-54 road setback to New Brighton.
RESULTS
BOYS
SHENANGO 123,
NESHANNOCK 21
Track events
100 — 1. H. Morgan (S) 11.2.
200 — 1. H. Morgan (S) 23.1.
400 — 1. DJ Klein (S) 54.9.
800 — 1. T. Presnar (S) 2:21.1.
1600 — 1. T. Presnar (S) 4:51.9.
3200 — 1. C. Maxwell (S) 10:49.8.
110 hurdles — 1. T. Morosky (S) 16.5.
300 hurdles — 1. T. Morosky (S) 43.8.
400 relay — 1. Shenango (A. Martin, J. Stephenson, T. Morosky, H. Morgan) 46.4.
1600 relay — 1. Neshannock (J. Lepore, D. Frank, E. Steffhagen, M. Balzli) 5:05.5.
3200 relay — 1. Shenango (C. Maxwell, D. Peters, A. Mancino, E. Krouse) 9:05.1.
Field events
Shot put — 1. R. Lenhart (S) 47-10.
Discus — 1. W. Patton (S) 133-10.
Javelin — 1. C. Ferrucci (S) 138-8.
Pole vault — 1. A. Bryant (S) 8-0.
High Jump — 1. M. Chapnell (S) 6-3.
Long jump — 1. D’Antonio (N) 19-10
Triple jump — 1. M. Chapnell (S) 37-0.
SHENANGO 96,
MOHAWK 56
Track events
100 — 1. H. Morgan (S) 11.2.
200 — 1. H. Morgan (S) 23.1.
400 — 1. B. List (M) 54.1.
800 — 1. T. Presnar (S) 2:21.1.
1600 — 1. T. Presnar (S) 4:51.9.
3200 — 1. C. Maxwell (S) 10:49.8.
110 hurdles — 1. B. Cline (M) 16.3.
300 hurdles — 1. B. Cline (M) 43.6.
400 relay — 1. Shenango (A. Martin, J. Stephenson, T. Morosky, H. Morgan) 46.4.
1600 relay — 1. Mohawk (B. List, R. Palmer, L. Walker, C. Fritzley) 4:22.8.
3200 relay — 1. Shenango (C. Maxwell, D. Peters, A. Mancino, E. Krouse) 9:05.1.
Field events
Shot put — 1. R. Lenhart (S) 47-10.
Discus — 1. W. Patton (S) 133-10.
Javelin — 1. C. Ferrucci (S) 138-8.
Pole vault — 1. J. Miller (M) 10-0.
High Jump — 1. M. Chapnell (S) 6-3.
Long jump — 1. B. Cline (M) 18-61/2.
Triple jump — 1. M. Chapnell (S) 37-0.
ELLWOOD CITY 105,
UNION 44
Track events
100 — 1. Brandon Eppinger (U) 13.0.
200 — 1. Brennen Marsh (E) 26.1.
400 — 1. Anthony Spadafore(E) 59.5.
800 — 1. Marley Schwiger (E) 2:11.5.
1600 — 1. Nolan Currain (E) 5:30.1.
3200 — 1. Kaiden Schlicenrull (E) 12:20.8.
110 hurdles — 1. Brayden Hendrickson (E) 18.9
300 hurdles — 1. Brayden Hendrickson (E) 50.0.
400 relay — 1. Union (Holmes, LIskooka, Eppinger, Corbin) 47.9.
1600 relay — 1. Ellwood (Schweiger, Curran, Brooks, Spadafore) 3:59.3.
3200 relay — 1. Ellwood (Crizer, Wise, Schlitckroll, Spadafore) 9:53.5.
Field events
Shot put — 1. Antonio Faraone (U) 40-21/2
Discus — 1. Antonio Faraone (U) 97-111/2
Javelin — 1. Brajan Streit (E) 120-9
Pole vault — 1. Not reported.
High Jump — 1. Marley Schweiger (E) 5-11.
Long jump — 1. Nathan Williams (E) 17-8.
Triple jump — 1. Ron Holmes(U) 38-7.
MOHAWK 122,
NESHANNOCK 22
Track events
100 — 1. Vince Argiro (M) 11.4.
200 — 1. D’Antonio (N) 23.3.
400 — 1. Ben List (M) 54.1.
800 — 1. Brayden Becker (M) 2:31.6
1600 — 1. Kaleb Lloyd (M) 4:55.4.
3200 — 1. Brandon Nonnemacher (M) 12:11.6.
110 hurdles — 1. Brian Cline (M) 16.3
300 hurdles — 1. Cline (M) 43.6
400 relay — 1. Mohawk (Brian Cline, Juston Boston, Jimmy Nolfi, Vincent Argiro) 47.2.
1600 relay — 1. Mohawk (Carter Fritzley, Ryan Palmer, Logan Walker, List) 4:22.3.
3200 relay — 1. Mohawk (Nonnemacher, Walker, List, Lloyd) 10:03.8.
Field events
Shot put — 1. Tristan Mort (M) 40-0.5
Discus — 1. Chris Bozlinski (M) 116-1
Javelin — 1. Boden Leslie (M) 128-8
Pole vault — 1. Jackson Miller (M) 10-0
High Jump — 1. Ayden Leslie (M) 5-0
Long jump — 1. Cline (M) 18-6.5
Triple jump — 1. A. Leslie (M) 36-10
NEW CASTLE 108,
QUAKER VALLEY 41
Track events
100 — 1. H. Gardner (NC) 11.3.
200 — 1. Quaker Valley 23.6.
400 — 1. Quaker Valley 52.4.
800 — 1. G. Hansotte (NC) 2.11.
1600 — 1. Quaker Valley 4:58.
3200 — 1. G. Hansotte (NC) 11:23.
110 hurdles — 1. D. Gardner (NC) 17.3.
300 hurdles — 1. S. Lyden (NC) 47.0.
400 relay — 1. New Castle (M. Wells, H. Gardner, M. Graham, T. Leekins) 45.4.
1600 relay — 1. New Castle (A. Kladitis, S. Lyden, G. Hansotte, and J. Miller) Time not available.
3200 relay — 1. New Castle (A. Kladitis, Gavin Hansotte, N. Pitzer, and J. Miller) 9:14.
Field events
Shot put — 1. A. Cumo (NC) 40-1.
Discus — 1. G. Joyce (NC) 124-10.
Javelin — 1. G. Joyce (NC) 118.
Pole vault — 1. G. Carlucci (NC) 9-6.
High Jump — 1. S. Cox (NC) 6-0.
Long jump — 1. H. Gardner (NC) 19-6.
Triple jump — 1. Quaker Valley 41-3.
NEW CASTLE 123,
AMBRIDGE 26
Track events
100 — 1. H. Gardner (NC) 11.3.
200 — 1. T. Leekins (NC) 24.1.
400 — 1. Ambridge 59.5.
800 — 1. G. Hansotte (NC) 2.11.
1600 — 1. J. Miller (NC) 5:04.
3200 — 1. G. Hansotte (NC) 11:23.
110 hurdles — 1. D. Gardner (NC) 17.3.
300 hurdles — 1. S. Lyden (NC) 47.0.
400 relay — 1. New Castle (M. Wells, H. Gardner, M. Graham, T. Leekins) 45.4.
1600 relay — 1. New Castle (A. Kladitis, S. Lyden, G. Hansotte, and J. Miller) Time not available.
3200 relay — 1. New Castle (A. Kladitis, Gavin Hansotte, N. Pitzer, and J. Miller) 9:14.
Field events
Shot put — 1. A. Cumo (NC) 40-1.
Discus — 1. G. Joyce (NC) 124-10.
Javelin — 1. G. Joyce (NC) 118.
Pole vault — 1. G. Carlucci (NC) 9-6.
High Jump — 1. S. Cox (NC) 6-0.
Long jump — 1. H. Gardner (NC) 19-6.
Triple jump — 1. J. Wagner (NC) 37-10.
(FROM MONDAY)
ELLWOOD CITY 761/2,
NEW BRIGHTON 731/2
Track events
100 — 1. Xavier Reynolds (NB) 11.6.
200 — 1. Noah Stofen (NB) 24.6.
400 — 1. Maddox Mengel (NB) 55.2.
800 — 1. Joel Brooks (EC) 2:18.1.
1600 — 1. Marley Schweiger (EC) 4:42.0.
3200 — 1. Marley Schweiger (EC) 11:22.0.
110 hurdles — 1. Brayden Hendrickson (EC) 18.0.
300 hurdles — 1. Brayden Hendrickson (EC) 48.1.
400 relay — 1. New Brighton 47.9,
1600 relay — 1. New Brighton 3:51.0.
3200 relay — 1. Ellwood City (Nolan Curran, Anthony Spadafore, Joseph Cioffi, Joel Brooks) 8:50.6.
Field events
Shot put — 1. Matt Jackson (NB) 44-1.
Discus — 1. Matt Jackson (NB) 148-11.
Javelin — 1. Kyler Rombold (NB) 137-5.
Pole vault — 1. Max Kuffer (EC).
High Jump — 1. Marley Schweiger (EC) 5-10.
Long jump — 1. Xavier Reynolds (NB) 18-1.
Triple jump — 1. Quintin Lint (NB) 34-8.
GIRLS
SHENANGO 123,
NESHANNOCK 22
Track events
100 — 1. H. Morgan (S) 12.3.
200 — 1. H. Morgan (S) 26.1.
400 — 1. E. Fedrizzi (S) 67.3.
800 — 1. R. Bruce (S) 2:45.3.
1600 — 1. M Pisula (S) 6:24.3.
3200 — 1. R. Bruce (S) 13:43.5.
100 hurdles — 1. R. Kelly (S) 19.2.
300 hurdles — 1. E. Lenhart (S) 53.2.
400 relay — 1. Shenango (M. Deal, H. Morgan, A, Kays, H. Yeykal) 52.5.
1600 relay — 1. Shenango (M. Deal, E. Kretz, A. Bulow, A. Butchelle) 5:12.0.
3200 relay — 1. Shenango (E. Fedrizzi, E. Lenhart, M. Pisula, R. Bruce) 11:16.2.
Field events
Shot put — 1. E. Callahan (S) 44-91/2.
Discus — 1. E. Callahan (S) 120-4.
Javelin — 1. M. Bryant (S) 100-81/2.
Pole vault — 1. E. Fedrizzi (S) 6-6.
High Jump — 1. A. Bulow (S) 4-7.
Long jump — 1. H. Morgan (S) 17-41/2.
Triple jump — 1. H. Yeykal (S) 31-5.
MOHAWK 94,
SHENANGO 56
Track events
100 — 1. Hannah McDanel (M) 12.2.
200 — 1. Hannah McDanel (M) 25.7.
400 — 1. Lillian McClain (M) 65.6
800 — 1. Natalie Lape (M) 2:27.5.
1600 — 1. Natalie Lape (M) 5:39.2.
3200 — 1. Natalie Lape (M) 12:16.6.
100 hurdles — 1. Jordan Radzyminski (M) 17.2.
300 hurdles — 1. Jordan Radzyminski (M) 50.8.
400 relay — 1. Shenango (M. Deal, H. Morgan, A, Kays, H. Yeykal) 52.5.
1600 relay — 1. Mohawk (L. McClain, J. Radzyminski, H. McDanel, N. Lape) 4:29.0.
3200 relay — 1. Mohawk (L. McClain, Evelyn McClain, Katelyn Stivers, Natalie Lape) 10:32.8.
Field events
Shot put — 1. E. Callahan (S) 44-91/2.
Discus — 1. E. Callahan (S) 120-4.
Javelin — 1. M. Bryant (S) 100-81/2.
Pole vault — 1. Tori Micco (M) 7-0.
High Jump — 1. T. Micco (M) 4-7.
Long jump — 1. H. Morgan (S) 17-41/2.
Triple jump — 1. Nadia Lape (M) 34-2.
MOHAWK 130
NESHANNOCK 18
Track events
100 — 1. Hannah McDanel (M) 12.2
200 — 1. Hannah McDanel (M) 25.7
400 — 1. Lillian McClain (M) 1:05.6
800 — 1. Natalie Lape (M) 2:27.5
1600 — 1. Natalie Lape (M) 5:37.0
3200 — 1. Natalie Lape (M) 12:16.6
100 hurdles — 1. Jordan Radzyminski (M) 17.2
300 hurdles — 1. Jordan Radzyminski (M) 50.8
400 relay — 1. Mohawk (Arie Smiley, Paige Julian, Nadia Lape, and Hannah McDanel) 55.54
1600 relay — 1. Mohawk (Lillian McClain, Jordan Radzyminski, Hannah McDanel, and Nadia Lape) 4:29.00
3200 relay — 1. Mohawk (Lillian McClain, Evelyn McClain, Katelyn Stivers, Natalie Lape) 10:32.8
Field events
Shot put — 1. Shiderly (M) 32-8
Discus — 1. Bailey (M) 81-10.5
Javelin — 1. Walls (N) 97-7
Pole vault — 1. Tori Micco (M) 7-6
High Jump — 1. Tori Micco (M) 4-7
Long jump — 1. Nadia Lape (M) 17-4.5
Triple jump — 1. Nadia Lape (M) 34-2
ELLWOOD CITY 106,
UNION 30
Track events
100 — 1. Brianna Sullivan (E) 15.9.
200 — 1. Brianna Sullivan (E) 31.7.
400 — 1. Avalise Custer (E) 1:17.5.
800 — 1. Gabby Elisperman (E) 3:01.6.
1600 — 1. Gabby Elisperman (E) 6:49.8.
3200 — 1. Madi Hervatine (E) 15:06.
100 hurdles — 1. Brianna Sullivan (E) 19.9.
300 hurdles — 1. Riley Shaeffer (E) 1:01.4.
400 relay — 1. Ellwood (Squiequero, Shaeffer, Woodhead, Sullivan) 1:00.5.
1600 relay — 1. Ellwood (Myers, Squiequero, Custer, Woodhead) 5:54.1.
3200 relay — 1. Ellwood (Ellsperman, Squiequero, Custer, Hervatine) 12:54.6.
Field events
Shot put — 1. Gabriella Haught (U) 27-1.
Discus — 1. Gabriella Haught(U) 78-8
Javelin — 1. Gabriella Haught(U) 51-8
Pole vault — 1. Not reported.
High Jump — 1. Lexi Brown (U) 3-10
Long jump — 1. Madison Myers(E) 11-10
Triple jump — 1. Madison Myers(E) 20-3.
QUAKER VALLEY 86,
NEW CASTLE 64
Track events
100 — 1. Francesca Curry (QV) 13.66.
200 — 1. Maria Owens (NC) 28.52.
400 — 1. Violet Fresca (QV) 1.05.7.
800 — 1. Allie Nightengale (QV) 2:31.
1600 — 1. Anna Cane (QV) 5:57.11.
3200 — 1. Anna Cane (QV) 13:36.2.
100 hurdles — 1. Nora Corren (QV) 17.45.
300 hurdles — 1. Nora Corren (QV) 48.32.
400 relay — 1. Quaker Valley 53.26.
1600 relay — 1. Quaker Valley 4:37.8.
3200 relay — 1. Quaker Valley 10:54.3
Field events
Shot put — 1. Kendall Thompson (QV) 34-10.
Discus — 1. Carly Kuzma (QV) 131-6.
Javelin — 1. India Bailey (NC) 112-8.
Pole vault — 1. Franky Henderson (QV) 9-6.
High Jump — 1. Maria Owens (NC) 5-0.
Long jump — 1. Maria Owens (NC) 16-4.
Triple jump — 1. Maria Owens (NC) 34-10.
NEW CASTLE 921/2,
AMBRIDGE 491/2
Track events
100 — 1. India Bailey (NC) 13.78.
200 — 1. Maria Owens (NC) 28.52.
400 — 1. Maura Thomas (NC) 1.08.7.
800 — 1. Julia Bryson (NC) 2:41.
1600 — 1. Mara Smith (A) 5:57.11.
3200 — 1. Summer Barge (NC) 15:28.1.
100 hurdles — 1. Sarah Bethany (A) 15.4.
300 hurdles — 1. Saran Bethany (A) 47.93.
400 relay — 1. New Castle (Emma Devivo, Kyra Hasberry, Giada Manifrang, Emily Carter) 56.13.
1600 relay — 1. Not contested.
3200 relay — 1. New Castle (Anna Blundo, Julia Bryson, Maura Thomas, Lailah Bogart) 11:31.3.
Field events
Shot put — 1. Alley Young (A) - 31-8.
Discus — 1. Alley Young (A) 84-5.
Javelin — 1. India Bailey (NC) 112-8.
Pole vault — 1. Sally Montigue (A) 8-0.
High Jump — 1. Maria Owens (NC) 5-0.
Long jump — 1. Maria Owens (NC) 16-4.
Triple jump — 1. Maria Owens (NC) 34-10.
(FROM MONDAY)
NEW BRIGHTON 87,
ELLWOOD CITY 54
Track events
100 — 1. Breonna Sullivan (EC) 14.1.
200 — 1. Jesse Walton (NB) 28.7.
400 — 1. Avalise Custer (EC) 1:18.4.
800 — 1. Gabbi Ellsperman (EC) 2:57.0.
1600 — 1. Madison Mamula (NB) 6:02.0.
3200 — 1. Madison Mamula (NB) 13:13.0.
100 hurdles — 1. Breonna Sullivan (EC) 19.8.
300 hurdles — 1. Riley Schaeffer (EC) 58.8.
400 relay — 1. New Brighton 54.8.
1600 relay — 1. New Brighton 5:25.5.
3200 relay — 1. New Brighton 12:11.8.
Field events
Shot put — 1. Gabbi Simmons (NB) 24-61/2.
Discus — 1. Sophia Thompson (NB) 57-2.
Javelin — 1. Sophia Thompson (NB) 88-0.
Pole vault — 1. Maddison Myers (EC) 8-3.
High Jump — 1. Bethany Krut (NB) 4-2.
Long jump — 1. Jesse Walton (NB) 14-2.
Triple jump — 1. Madison Myers (EC) 28-0.
