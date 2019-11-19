The Westminster College football team has been selected to compete in an Eastern College Athletic Conference bowl game for the fourth time in five years.
The Titans will travel to SUNY Morrisville in Morrisville, New York, on Saturday in the Clayton Chapman Bowl. Kickoff is set for noon.
Westminster won both of its ECAC James Lynah Bowl games in back-to-back years (2015-2016). The Titans prevailed, 33-6, over Utica College in 2016 and, 42-21, over St. John Fisher College in 2015. Most recently, the Titans lost to Wesley College in the ECAC Clayton Chapman Bowl at home in 2018 (42-34) — marking the first time Westminster hosted a postseason game since 1994.
Saturday’s meeting will be the first between the Titans and the Mustangs. Westminster finished 7-3 overall and 6-3 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference. Morrisville finished the regular season 6-4 overall and 4-2 in the Empire 8 Conference.
Westminster freshman defensive back Luca Botti, an Ellwood City Lincoln High graduate, was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week on Monday. Botti had a team-high seven tackles, all solo, and a pair of pass breakups for Westminster in its win over Geneva on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.