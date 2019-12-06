TIPOFF | Together: 'Canes ability to mesh is key as they begin their quest for fourth straight WPIAL title

Something rare happened back in January.
Quaker Valley came into the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House riding a 33-game regular-season winning streak and with plenty of motivation — New Castle, after all, denied the Quakers the top podium in the last two WPIAL championship games under the season’s brightest lights at the Petersen Events Center.
Now was a shot at redemption for Quaker Valley in a year when the Red Hurricane was undersized and inexperienced. The end result: The Quakers turned a slim halftime lead into a 19-point blowout victory.
“Something happened that night that has never happened in the last 10 years that we really got outplayed in a home section game,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “As the game began to get away from us, I thought for the first time ever our effort began to dissipate. That was an inexperienced group with inexperienced seniors leading us.”
Blundo said the ‘Canes learn from every game film, but that game was different.
“We just wanted one more shot at them,” Blundo said.
Quaker Valley, for the second straight season, swept both games in the season series. That third shot would have to come in the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs.
And just liked the team hoped, it got that third shot and made the most of it. New Castle, led by seniors Drew Cox, Donte Burnett and Payne Prowell, proved to be Quaker Valley’s kryptonite once more in a championship setting, overcoming a third-quarter deficit to pull away for a 60-54 win. The victory was New Castle’s third in a row and the second three-peat in Blundo’s 10 seasons as coach.
“It was a very gratifying championship, especially with the adversity we went through late in the season,” Blundo said. “We lost our top six players from the previous year. Put all that together, from the outside looking in, the expectations weren’t very high.
“We kept doing things right, kept growing.”
So how did the season turn from a gloomy night in January to celebrating yet another championship? Mix in an accelerated maturation process by the young ‘Canes and perhaps Blundo’s best coaching job during his 10-year tenure.
Or maybe it had more to do with New Castle’s well-known battle cry: Together.
It’s the word that sums up everything the program strives for on and off the court.
“It’s something that started with our tenure here,” Blundo said. “I’m not really sure, I just know we felt like ‘together’ just embodies everything we’re trying to accomplish. Expectations for one another and genuine care for one another that we think carries on well beyond the realm of basketball.”
It’s a principle players coming through the Red Hurricane program are taught beginning in second grade, through junior high, freshman ball and junior varsity before arriving to Blundo as varsity players.
“We have 110 kids in elementary school now, 45 kids in junior high and 45 in high school,” Blundo said. “That’s 200 kids involved in basketball being taught the same thing and being taught the same lessons, same philosophy, same everything. It helps to create continuity. It helps to create an understanding of expectation.”
An understanding that when New Castle is down 10 points to a team it hadn’t beaten in two previous tries, the ‘Canes can dig down and find an extra gear, an extra intensity in the biggest moments.
If teams didn’t know what to expect from New Castle last season, the ‘Canes should command each opponent’s full attention. Forward Demetris McKnight provides strength and rebounding underneath for the team, while junior Sheldon Cox and sophomore Michael Wells are two players Blundo is looking at to continue growing.
“Those are two guys who you hope elevate their game a bit more at all levels, not so much in terms of scoring,” Blundo said. “That will be a byproduct of their effort. How well they rebound and how well they keep the team together and growing.”
Wells and point guard Michael Graham played heavy minutes during last year’s playoff run as freshmen. Senior Isaiah Carter also lettered last year. This year’s freshman duo of Jonathon Anderson and Isaiah Boice figure to join the rotation immediately.
“We lost a good amount of scoring each of the last three years and this year there’s a little bit of a higher comfort level knowing that we have guys who played with the lights on and really know what to expect of what we do day in and day out as well,” Blundo said.
“Everyone is a year older and it’s the first time in three years that we’ve had a substantial amount of players returning who lettered the previous year.”
New Castle now has won three straight WPIAL titles three times, twice under Blundo (2012-14 and 2017-present) and once by John Sarandrea-led teams (1997-99).
The ‘Canes’ program has never won four in a row, something that can change this year as Blundo’s team brings back a bulk of its statistical leaders, now with another year of experience under its belts.
“We’re very self-aware, Blundo said. “I think when you’re self-aware, you never think too highly of yourself.
“Maybe it’s that edge that keeps us playing at such a high level.”
This New Castle team, Blundo said, reminds him of his rosters from his first and second years.
“We’re inexperienced, but there is ability there,” Blundo said. “If we can defend at a level that we have over the last nine years, then we have a chance to be really good. We’re playing an extremely difficult schedule in a year where Class 4A is the best it’s been. The challenges are huge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.