Each week during basketball season, New Castle News sports reporter Ron Poniewasz Jr. is joined by attorney and “New Castle guy” Larry Kelly to talk all things Lawrence County hoops.
On this week’s Tipoff Basketball Show, Poniewasz and Kelly recap Mohawk winning the WPIAL Class 3A girls championship, 44-26, over Beaver on Saturday and honor the team as the News’ Lawrence County athletes of the week.
“The bottom line is,” Kelly said, “when you have balanced scoring like Mohawk did and you play good defense and hold a team to 26 points, you can call yourself the WPIAL champs.”
Later in the program, the duo preview the state playoffs, which tip off on Friday night.
