Each week during basketball season, New Castle News sports reporter Ron Poniewasz Jr. is joined by local attorney and “New Castle guy” Larry Kelly to talk all things Lawrence County hoops.
On this week’s Tipoff Basketball Show, Poniewasz and Kelly talk about athlete of the week Isaiah Boice, the freshman phenom for New Castle, and give another update on the playoffs with just under two weeks left in the season.
“I’ve had some great athletes come through my ninth-grade team,” Kelly said, noting he’s coached all-state players like Marquel Hooker, Marcus Hooker and Geno Stone as freshmen. “Isaiah Boice is as good as any of those guys. What he’s doing doesn’t surprise me.”
Boice scored 14 and 15 points in wins last week against Blackhawk and Ambridge, respectively.
“One time last year during halftime of our game, I called Ralph (Blundo) up on the phone and said, ‘Isaiah Boice is too good to be playing ninth-grade basketball. He should be playing with you,’ ” Kelly said.
The weekly videos are available to watch on The News’ website at ncnewsonline.com/tipoff and at Facebook.com/newcastlenewspa. The show’s sponsor is the Luxenberg, Garbett, Kelly and George law firm.
