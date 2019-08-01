Penn State landed a verbal commitment from Class of 2021 tight end Nick Elksnis on Monday.
Elksnis, a three-star recruit according to 247Sports, took to Twitter to announce his decision and posted, “After much thought and prayer, I am humbled to say I have committed to Penn State University to continue my athletic and academic career!!!”
Elksnis holds offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Florida, Nebraska and numerous other programs. He’s listed at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds and attends Episcopal High School (Jacksonville, Fla.). Elksnis was present during Penn State’s recruiting showcase last Friday at Holuba Hall.
Elksnis’ commitment gives Penn State two verbal commitments from the Class of 2021. Wide receiver Dont’e Thornton verbally committed in February. The 6-foot-4, 179-pound Thornton attends Mount Saint Joseph High School (Baltimore, Md.) and is listed as a four-star player by 247Sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.