Throwers Patton, Miles claim WPIAL gold

Shenango's Will Patton and Laurel's Mitch Miles each took different paths to earning WPIAL gold on Wednesday.
Patton tore his anterior cruciate ligament during a football scrimmage last fall and wasn't able to do full spins in the discus until a few weeks ago. In the interim, he's spent many hours with Matt Callahan, his physical therapist, who also doubles as Shenango's throws coach.
Miles, meanwhile, starred as one of the top WPIAL linemen, then won his 100th match and qualified for the state wrestling tournament in the winter.
Regardless, the two throwers claimed a Lawrence County double as Patton won the discus title with a throw of 163-10, while Miles claimed the shot put with a toss of 53-11 1/2. Miles finished second in the discus, eight inches behind Patton.
"I’m just very glad I was able to do well," Patton said before giving praise to Callahan. "I’m with him every single day for therapy and for throwing. He’s just been a huge blessing in my life.”
Miles said his plan was simple — come and throw.
"It’s an honor to make it here," Miles said. "I’ve been working for it. The goal is always to win but to finally get here, it feels nice.”
Aside from Patton and Miles, Shenango's Ryan Lenhart and Colton Ferrucci (shot put) and Brandon Stuck (discus) also qualified for next week's state championship meet at Shippensburg University.
“I know Shenango has a bunch of great throwers," Miles said of the county throwers. "I know I’ve been working for it and I know they work hard for it. It’s just putting in the work and having the opportunity to throw.”
County boys also brought home three runner-up finishes, including Shenango's 3200 relay (Ethan Krouse, Christian Maxwell, Tommy Presnar and Dalton Peters), Neshannock's Cam'Ron Owens in the high jump and Laurel's Jamie McVicker in the pole vault.
