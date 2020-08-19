STATE COLLEGE — Three Penn State football players were charged with drug possession by university police after police said they found drugs in the student-athletes’ apartment earlier this month.
Offensive lineman Saleem Wormley, running back Devyn Ford and offensive lineman Caedan Wallace were charged on Monday.
Ford is charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance; Wormley is charged with possession of a small amount marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and Wallace is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
“We are aware of the charges against Devyn Ford, Caedan Wallace and Sal Wormley,” Penn State Athletics said in a statement. “These alleged actions do not reflect the values and standards of our program and will be addressed. We will not comment any further as this is an ongoing legal matter.”
According to court documents, university officers arrived at the players’ apartment at 3:41 p.m. on Aug. 2 in response to a fire alarm, according to police reports obtained by CNHI. Officers said they smelled “burnt marijuana” while at the apartment and asked for Wormley’s consent to enter.
While inside, officers said they “observed marijuana” inside Wormley’s room.
Police said they found two lysergic acid diethylamide “LSD” tabs, marijuana, a silver metal grinder and three glass pipes with residue in Ford’s room, according to court documents. The report said police also found one brown wooden pipe with residue and one brown glass pipe stem containing THC residue in Wallace’s room, and marijuana and two vaporizer cartridges were found in Wormley’s room.
Ford played in 12 games as a freshman last season, finishing with 294 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 52 carries. Wallace logged playing time in four games as a freshman last season, while Wormley saw action in one contest and was one of two Penn State Developmental Squad Offensive Player of the Year honorees.
