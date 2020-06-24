Three more local high schools set strict guidelines for the return to summer sports activity in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
New Castle and Neshannock’s school boards approved the guidelines at meetings Monday and Mohawk’s board gave its approval Tuesday.
“This is just phase one of the conditioning to get kids started,” New Castle athletic director Sam Flora said. “The kids have to sign a waiver and they can’t get started until a parent or guardian signs a waiver that they take responsibility and won’t hold the district accountable.
“Football conditioning will probably get started. They will take 18 kids at a time to lift. Then that group will leave and we’ll sanitize. We’ll have sanitizer and wipes on hand. It’s going to be a nightmare for coaches. But, it is what it is.”
Despite still being two months away from the start of the 2020 season, things are very much in doubt if there will be a season.
“It’s a big concern,” Flora said of the pandemic. “This thing is starting to spike again.
“There’s so many scenarios. What if this happens, what would you do? What’s the protocol? It started to flatten out a little bit, but now it’s spiking a bit because people are going on vacation.”
New Castle offers football, boys and girls cross country, volleyball and boys golf.
“Cross country is outside. It’s not as high risk as football is,” Flora said. “They are out and about. You almost give them the green light as long as they follow the guidelines.
“Volleyball is confined in the gym. There will be no tournaments or camps. It’s going to be a chore. You have to wipe the balls down. Wipe the equipment down. The janitor will have to sanitize every night. The district is not going to slack at all. It’s something you thought would never happen.”
Flora is least worried about the golf team.
“Golf is probably the easiest of them all,” he said. “Golfers have been golfing for two months now. It’s going to be a task for the coaches of all these schools, no matter what sport we’re talking about.”
New Castle, like all schools around the state and country, will be cautious with its student-athletes, coaches and staff.
“Things can change from now until August,” Flora said. “It can change for the best or the bad. Hopefully it stays for the good.
“But, I don’t think it deviates too much from anyone else. No New Castle student-athlete can do anything until this waiver claim is turned in. We’ll keep them on file. We’ll scan them and file them.”
Athletes also were told to bring their own water bottle and they must not be shared. Hydration stations like water coolers, water fountains, water cows, water troughs, etc. should not be utilized.
Once the waivers are turned in, there will be plenty of coaches and staff members with added tasks to take care of.
“We bought a bunch of thermometers to check the kids,” Flora said. “Everything has to be logged. Name, sport, temperature, things like that.
“It’s certainly no joke. It’s just reality. We’re at the end of June. The next thing you know, it will be the fourth of July. Then August. A lot can happen before then. Hopefully things get better for everyone.”
Neshannock co-athletic director Bobby Burkes said the regulations were discussed at an athletic committee meeting last week and approved Monday night.
“We gave each coach the responsibility of figuring out what would work best for them,” he said. “They had to be sure to follow protocol completely. It’s 40-50 pages long. From what I could see, everybody thought about it and did a really nice job.
“Golf and cross country are way different because there is no real direct contact. And we didn’t just do the fall sports, every coach throughout the year had to do it, especially if they are doing to practice in the fall.”
Burkes said the district will handle things as they come up.
“There will be a lot of disinfecting of balls,” he said. “In soccer we’re talking about getting each kid their own ball.
“They will have their temperatures taken before they go into workouts. We bought a lot of hand sanitizer. Wearing masks is a common sense thing but something that the coaches no doubt will have to enforce.”
Burkes said he is hoping that participants from all schools take this seriously.
“Kids have a tendency to think it’s not going to happen to me,” he said. “But it can if we’re not all careful.”
Burkes said schools will have to keep a close eye on what is going on.
“Sooner or later you have to tilt the can,” he said.
At Mohawk, second-year athletic director Gerald Guido said guidelines are much the same.
“It’s a four-phase plan,” Guido said. “It’s roughly two-week increments for each phase. We’ll be slightly reducing restrictions as one phase leads into another.
“Phase four will be as near full participation as possible.”
Student-athletes will be required to follow guidelines for participation.
“Parents will have to sign waivers allowing their child to participate,” Guido said. “They will have to come dressed, provide their own drinks and social distance when possible.
“Our plan is very similar to others that have been adopted. We were able to compare our ideas to others that were adopted. We’ll see what is best for us moving forward. It’s one step toward normalcy. We don’t know what the future will hold just yet.”
