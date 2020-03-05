Three Lawrence County wrestlers will compete in the PIAA Wrestling Championships Thursday through Sunday at Giant Center in Hershey.
Laurel’s Mitch Miles and Colin Bartley and Ellwood City Lincoln’s Austin Walley earned their spot at state as a result of performances at the PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional wrestling tournament at the Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex on the campus of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Miles, a junior, finished runner-up at 285 for the Spartans, while Bartley, a freshman, took sixth at 106 pounds.
Walley captured the championship in the 182-pound weight class.
Walley recorded a 7-4 decision over Quaker Valley’s Patrick Cutchember for the title. It marked the first regional crown for Walley, who will continue his wrestling career at Bucknell University.
