Wilmington’s girls tennis team captured the District 10, Region 1 championship.
The Lady Greyhounds could not add a District 10 Class 2A title as they lost to Villa Maria 4-1 in the D-10 team tournament.
Nevertheless, Wilmington’s Ashlynn McAllen, Kaylee Vastano and Anna McGinnis earned all-region first team honors. McAllen was named the region’s player of the year as well.
In addition, McAllen was named to the Erie Times-News All-District 10 first team.
Region 1 All-stars
First team
Singles
Ashlynn McAllen, Wilmington, Sr.; Faith McSherry, Sharon, Sr.; Kylie Feltenberger, Franklin, Sr.; Mary Coulter, Grove City, Jr.
Doubles
Kaylee Vastano, Sr., Anna McGinnis, Jr. (Wilmington), Patience Spier-MacPherson, Sr., Kylie Hyde, Sr. (Greenville).
Second team
Singles
Heather Karns, Oil City, Sr.; Taylor Dlugozima, Wilmington, Jr.; Raven Nespor, Franklin, Sr.; Naomi Martin, Greenville, Sr..
Doubles
Katie Addison, Sr., Alaina Gregory, Jr. (Greenville); Leah Hickman, Sr., Savannah Bailey, Jr. (Wilmington).
Region co-champions: Franklin, Wilmington
Region Player of the Year: Ashlynn McAllen (Wilmington)
