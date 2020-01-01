Wilmington’s girls tennis team captured the District 10, Region 1 championship.

The Lady Greyhounds could not add a District 10 Class 2A title as they lost to Villa Maria 4-1 in the D-10 team tournament.

Nevertheless, Wilmington’s Ashlynn McAllen, Kaylee Vastano and Anna McGinnis earned all-region first team honors. McAllen was named the region’s player of the year as well.

In addition, McAllen was named to the Erie Times-News All-District 10 first team.

Region 1 All-stars

First team

Singles

Ashlynn McAllen, Wilmington, Sr.; Faith McSherry, Sharon, Sr.; Kylie Feltenberger, Franklin, Sr.; Mary Coulter, Grove City, Jr.

Doubles

Kaylee Vastano, Sr., Anna McGinnis, Jr. (Wilmington), Patience Spier-MacPherson, Sr., Kylie Hyde, Sr. (Greenville).

Second team

Singles

Heather Karns, Oil City, Sr.; Taylor Dlugozima, Wilmington, Jr.; Raven Nespor, Franklin, Sr.; Naomi Martin, Greenville, Sr..

Doubles

Katie Addison, Sr., Alaina Gregory, Jr. (Greenville); Leah Hickman, Sr., Savannah Bailey, Jr. (Wilmington).

Region co-champions: Franklin, Wilmington

Region Player of the Year: Ashlynn McAllen (Wilmington)

