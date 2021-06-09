A trio of Lawrence County track and field standouts earned postseason recognition.
Wilmington’s Connor Vass-Gal, New Castle’s Maria Owens and Shenango’s Emma Callahan were named to the Pennsylvania Track & Field Coaches Association All-State teams.
Vass-Gal was selected to the first team in the boys shot put. He won the state championship in the event at 66-63/4.
Owens (girls triple jump) and Callahan (girls shot put) both received third-team status.
Owens captured a bronze medal at the state meet with a leap of 18-0 in the long jump. She tied for 21st at the meet in the high jump at 4-8, while taking 13th in the triple jump with a mark of 36-41/2.
Callahan won a silver medal in the shot put with a heave of 48-71/2 and fifth in the discus with a toss of 127-8.
