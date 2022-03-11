The Sweet 16 of the PIAA high school basketball playoffs continues Saturday.
Three teams from Lawrence County — the Neshannock (Class 3A) and Ellwood City Lincoln (Class 3A) boys, along with the Union (Class 1A) girls — will take the court in the second round of the state playoffs.
This is the second and final day of the second-round action as all six classifications around the state are down to 16 teams.
The remainder of the playoffs will be played on neutral floors after higher seeds had the opportunity to host games in the opening round provided they met the proper requirements.
NESHANNOCK VS. ALIQUIPPA, BOYS
This is a Class 3A contest and will be at 2 p.m. at New Castle.
The Lancers (19-5) are the seventh-seeded squad out of the WPIAL. Aliquippa (18-8), the No. 3 seed out of the WPIAL, edged Neshannock in the WPIAL playoffs, 51-47, on the Quips’ home floor.
Neshannock reached the second round with a 50-43 verdict over Richland, while Aliquippa held off Brookville, 53-50.
Mike Sopko paces Neshannock in scoring at 16.9 points a game.
The victor moves on to battle the winner of the Ellwood City-Avonworth clash on Wednesday at a time and site to be determined.
ELLWOOD CITY VS. AVONWORTH, BOYS
This is a Class 3A matchup and will be at 3:30 p.m. at New Castle.
Wolverines coach Steve Antuono will serve the second of his two-game suspension for his actions after the WPIAL quarterfinal loss to the Antelopes. Avonworth (19-7) won that matchup to reach the district semifinals, 66-55.
Ellwood City (22-3), the No. 6 seed out of the WPIAL, defeated Franklin in the first round, 65-63. The Knights entered the playoffs the top-ranked Class 3A team in the state.
Avonworth, the No. 2 seed out of the WPIAL, advanced with a 60-42 decision over Cambria Heights.
Alexander Roth leads Ellwood City in scoring at 18.6 points a game, while his brother Joseph Roth is at 17.2 markers a matchup. Steve Antuono, the coach’s son, chips in 14.8 points a contest.
The winner advances to meet the survivor of the Neshannock-Aliquippa tilt on Wednesday at a time and site to be determined. Ellwood City and Neshannock are Section 1 rivals. The Wolverines swept the regular season series on their way to the program’s league championship.
UNION VS. ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC, GIRLS
This is a Class 1A matchup and will be played at 4 p.m. Saturday at Clarion University.
The Lady Scots (21-2) won their first state playoff game Wednesday, a 42-33 decision over Farrell. The Lady Crusaders (25-3) advanced with a 52-23 victory over Monessen.
Union is the No. 3 seed out of the WPIAL and Elk County Catholic is the District 9 champion.
Kelly Cleaver propels Union in scoring at 13.9 points a game.
The winner moves on to meet the victor of the Portage-Berlin-Brothersvalley battle on Wednesday at a time and site to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.