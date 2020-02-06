Three Lawrence County senior athletes committed to continue their academic and athletic careers in college Wednesday.
Neshannock High’s Nico Nuzzo signed a Division I letter of intent to attend St. Francis University in Loretto.
Nuzzo helped lead the Lancers to a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference championship in 2019 and was named a MAC Top 22 all-star.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound tackle/defensive end registered 49 tackles — 24 solo and 25 assists — for the Lancers last season, including eight tackles for loss and six sacks. He finished his career with the Lancers with 89 tackles.
The Lancers opened the playoffs with a 31-13 win over Serra Catholic. Their run ended at 9-3 with a 20-0 setback to Brentwood in the WPIAL quarterfinals.
St. Francis competes in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision and is a member of the Northeast Conference
McConahy headed to Cal
Wilmington High tight end Junior McConahy will continue his career at California University of Pennsylvania. The Vulcans compete in the NCAA Division II Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
McConahy was among five Greyhounds named to the Pennsylvania football writers Class 2A all-state team.
McConahy caught 37 passes for 703 yards and nine touchdowns, ranking second in Lawrence County in receiving behind Shenango’s Jason Kraner. He also was named District 10, Region 4 player of the year earlier this offseason.
Wilmington won its first 12 games this past season, including the school’s fourth consecutive District 10 championship. The Greyhounds were eliminated in the state semifinals by Avonworth, 33-21.
Varga signs with Liberty
Neshannock High’s Amanda Varga will continue her academic and athletic careers at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. She signed to play for the Lady Flames’ ACHA Division II hockey team.
Varga started her hockey career locally, playing on the boys Lawrence County Lightning team. Currently, she plays for the Steel City Selects 19-Under girls team based out of the Baierl Ice Complex in Warrendale. A winger, she led the team in scoring with 15 goals, seven assists and 22 points through the squad’s first 20 games.
Liberty competes in College Hockey East’s East Division. The Lady Flames (5-0-0 conference, 13-2-0 overall) lead the division with 10 points. Locals Pitt, Mercyhurst and California (Pa.) field teams in the CHE as well.
The squad wraps up the conference play this weekend with two games at Cal. The CHE playoffs begin Feb. 29.
