A trio of Lawrence county girls soccer players were named to the WPIAL Section 3-1A all-star team.
Mohawk’s Kristen Clark and Abby Shoaff, along with Neshannock’s Dove Corrette-Bennett received mention on the section’s all-star team.
The Lady Warriors compiled a 2-8 record in section play and 3-8 overall. The Lady Lancers finished 0-10, 0-10.
Freedom won the section championship, posting a 9-1 league mark and 12-3 overall. The Lady Bulldogs were eliminated in the WPIAL quarterfinals by section rival Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
The Lady Chargers took second in the section, posting an 8-2 league ledger. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart finished 12-3 overall, falling to Greensburg Central Catholic in the WPIAL championship match.
WPIAL SECTION 3-1A ALL-STARS
FREEDOM: Shaye Bailey, Julia Mohrbacher, Renea Mohrbacher
MOHAWK: Kristen Clark, Abby Shoaff
NESHANNOCK: Dove Corrette-Bennett
OUR LADY OF THE SACRED HEART: Abby Aiello, Bella Costanzo, Meghan McCoy, Paige Smith, Alexa Taylor, Kennedy Walsh
RIVERSIDE: Jade Farnsworth, Samantha Finch, Brianna Leyland, Megan Zelch
SOUTH SIDE BEAVER: Emily Bailey, Ellie Schrier, Mairin Turek
