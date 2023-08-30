The secret’s been out for a while that the Union High’s football team has an instrumental quarterback in Braylon Thomas.
But, that isn’t stopping him from improving on the gridiron.
On Saturday, Thomas helped secure his team a comeback victory against Mohawk, 40-35, in a nonconference season opener at home.
“We battled back,” Thomas said of the win. “We went through some adversity in the first half to getting down and not having a lead until 30 seconds left in the game. We just fought hard and never gave up.”
Thomas had 196 yards in passing with three touchdowns and ran the ball for 125 yards to scoop up two touchdowns.
“He made plays when he needed to. That’s for sure,” Union coach Kim Niedbala said of Thomas’ performance. “We were down. He was able to use his legs and his arms. That was a key component in coming back with the victory.”
With 38 seconds remaining in the game, Thomas ran the ball up the middle of the field and flipped head first into the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown to give Union its first lead of the game.
“It’s something weird I always thought about doing,” Thomas said of his flip. “For a game-winning touchdown, I feel like it was appropriate.”
Thomas then put a halt to Mohawk’s offense after making an interception with second remaining in the game.
“I’m going to say he got lucky,” Niedbala said of Thomas’ interception while laughing. “We’ve already talked about that. He knows what I mean. He made a great athletic play on it.”
For his efforts, Thomas was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
Last season, Thomas was a key part in helping the Scotties capture WPIAL Class 1A gold outright for the first time in the program’s history. He also led the team to PIAA silver.
“We know there’s a target on our back and that makes us practice harder because we know every team is going to want to beat us,” Thomas said. “That makes us know that we’ve got to play harder and think smarter because every team is going to try and throw everything at us.”
A son of Theresa and James Thomas, the senior quarterback has been playing football since the third grade. During his offseason, Thomas said the main focus he had was improving on his passing.
“It’s no secret — everyone’s seen that I can run the ball,” Thomas said. “I just wanted to focus on being able to throw this year.”
The focus must have paid off because Thomas posted 196 yards in the air on Saturday and had three touchdowns all received by his teammate Dayne Johnke.
“All of last year, our timing was a little bit off,” Thomas said on passing to Johnke. “We worked all summer to just get our timing together and be able to get plays like that. It showed off well.”
“He’s throwing the ball much better than what he did last year,” Niedbala said. “I think that’s a testament to him and coach (Rob) Nogay has been working with him a lot all summer.”
Thomas commented on this new team for the 2023 season.
“It’s a different team. We’re not the same team as last year,” he said. “We got new people to bring new aspects that some of our seniors (last year) didn’t bring and our seniors had stuff that some new people don’t have. It’s a new team and we’re going to bring new stuff. We’re not just the same old Scotties.”
Thomas said communication with the underclassmen on the roster has been good.
“We try to coach them up, but it’s like normal, they just have to go through a game first to see how they’re feeling,” Thomas said. “Now, they’re all getting used to it. You can’t have them all the prepared for a game, but we had them (prepared) as much as we could.”
Thomas called his senior class, “Competitors,” adding, “We always want to win and our goal is to win in every sport, not just football. Even with the girls. Our whole grade just wants to win.”
Thomas said the key to a successful season for Union on the gridiron this year relies on, “If our defense can hold strong like last year. People don’t see it a lot, but our defense was really the bread and butter of our team. That has to be it again this year.”
Niedbala praised Thomas’ strengths and leadership qualities.
“I think he’s such a good athlete that he’s dangerous with his legs and his arm. We got some other guys around him that can play too and that makes him even more dangerous being able to get the ball to different guys,” Niedbala said. “He comes to practice every day. He works hard. He’s in the weight room all of the time. It’s one of those other things the younger kids look up to.”
Thomas also competes in basketball for Union and will be playing baseball for the upcoming spring season for the first time.
“I just want to go out and play with all of my friends in baseball,” Thomas said.
Thomas is undecided on playing a sport at a collegiate level as of now and is, “Going to see where the road takes me. When the time comes, we’ll make that decision.”
