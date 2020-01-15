Each week during basketball season, New Castle News sports reporter Ron Poniewasz Jr. is joined by local attorney and “New Castle guy” Larry Kelly to talk all things Lawrence County hoops.
On this week’s show, Poniewasz and Kelly break down the current playoff picture for all 16 county basketball teams. They also discuss the play of Mohawk’s Karly McCutcheon, who averaged 19.5 points in two wins last week.
The weekly video show is available to watch on The News’ website at ncnewsonline.com/tipoff and at Facebook.com/newcastlenewspa. The show’s sponsor is the Luxenberg, Garbett, Kelly and George law firm.
