Each week during basketball season, New Castle News sports reporter Ron Poniewasz Jr. is joined by local attorney and “New Castle guy” Larry Kelly to talk all things Lawrence County hoops.
On this week’s show, Poniewasz and Kelly talk about athlete of the week Matthew Stanley from Union, and the 3-point shooting ability of the New Castle High boys basketball team, as well as the Mohawk girls team and a recent transfer denial in District 10.
In a bonus video, Poniewasz and Kelly give their thoughts and share some memories after longtime Neshannock baseball coach Mike “Bubba” Kirkwood announced his retirement last week.
The weekly videos are available to watch on The News’ website at ncnewsonline.com/tipoff and at Facebook.com/newcastlenewspa. The show’s sponsor is the Luxenberg, Garbett, Kelly and George law firm.
