Each week during basketball season, New Castle News sports reporter Ron Poniewasz Jr. is joined by local attorney and “New Castle guy” Larry Kelly to talk all things Lawrence County hoops.
The weekly video show is available to watch on The News’ website at ncnewsonline.com/tipoff and at Facebook.com/newcastlenewspa. The show’s sponsor is the Luxenberg, Garbett, Kelly and George law firm.
On this week’s show, Poniewasz and Kelly talk about the performances of Shenango High’s Emilee Fedrizzi, who averaged 13 points in three wins last week. In the second part of the show, Poniewasz asks Kelly — who is the ninth-grade boys basketball coach at New Castle — various questions about some recent tough results for the Red Hurricane as the season moves toward its midpoint for the three-time defending Class 4A WPIAL champions.
“New Castle will get better,” Kelly said. “Our ninth graders will mature. We’ll play better defense, I guarantee you that. ”
