The "Tipoff Show" video podcast returned this week.
New Castle News Sports Editor Ron Poniewasz Jr. is joined as always by attorney and coach Larry Kelly. The two talk about our co-athletes of the week, Laurel's WPIAL wrestling champions Colin Bartley and Grant MacKay. The two also spoke about Laurel High girls basketball player Danielle Pontius and Mohawk's Erynne Capalbo.
On the "Red Hurricane Report," a video podcast focusing on the New Castle High School boys basketball team, the duo recapped Monday's WPIAL Class 5A playoff opening-round win over West Mifflin and previewed Thursday's quarterfinal matchup against Shaler.
Both programs are sponsored by Luxenberg, Garbett, Kelly & George, of which Kelly is a partner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.